US Open 2025: Efficiency Experts: Clean O Propels Disco and Hybrid (Mixed Div. Day 2 Recap)

Hybrid and Disco Club are all set for a championship clash on Sunday

August 3, 2025 by in Recap
Madi Cannon of Austin Disco Club celebrates at the 2025 US Open. Photo: William ‘Brody’ Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

On a blustery Saturday afternoon in the Aurora Sports Complex, six hard-fought games transpired. Some resulted in dominant victors, while others saw even matches, staying close until the very end. The cleanliness of small ball remained supreme and the two most orderly offenses of the tournament came out on top, setting up a sensational Sunday final.

Seattle BFG’s Collefas Mott goes for a block at the 2025 US Open. Photo: William ‘Brody’ Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

The quarterfinal round in Aurora brought chaos galore — are you surprised, mixed division fans? — resulting in two upsets and two big leads with some very different outcomes. In the first half of the South Central regional final rematch, #1 Fort Collins shame.’s offense sort of collapsed. They gave up four breaks against a hungry-looking #16 Austin Disco Club, as the Texans continued to get blocks on their South Central rivals. Despite shame.’s attempts to claw back in the second half, thanks mainly in part to Rory Veldman and Jade McLaughlin’s receiving capabilities and Matt Russell’s overall presence. However, they could not hold off Disco’s beat and could not come all the way back before ADC put in the final blow.

  1. Laura Osterlund
    Laura Osterlund

    Laura picked up a disc her senior year of high school and hasn't put it down since. She played on the mixed/open team at Bethel University where she graduated with a journalism degree. Based out of the Twin Cities, MN, you can find her engaging in all levels of Ultimate: working with Minnesota Strike, playing mixed club, and grinding at local ultimate and goalty leagues. Her ultimate accomplishment - besides helping start a women's league (coming spring 2024) - is winning Z league with Big Blue.

