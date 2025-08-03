US Open 2025: Efficiency Experts: Clean O Propels Disco and Hybrid (Mixed Div. Day 2 Recap))

Hybrid and Disco Club are all set for a championship clash on Sunday

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

On a blustery Saturday afternoon in the Aurora Sports Complex, six hard-fought games transpired. Some resulted in dominant victors, while others saw even matches, staying close until the very end. The cleanliness of small ball remained supreme and the two most orderly offenses of the tournament came out on top, setting up a sensational Sunday final.

The quarterfinal round in Aurora brought chaos galore — are you surprised, mixed division fans? — resulting in two upsets and two big leads with some very different outcomes. In the first half of the South Central regional final rematch, #1 Fort Collins shame.’s offense sort of collapsed. They gave up four breaks against a hungry-looking #16 Austin Disco Club, as the Texans continued to get blocks on their South Central rivals. Despite shame.’s attempts to claw back in the second half, thanks mainly in part to Rory Veldman and Jade McLaughlin’s receiving capabilities and Matt Russell’s overall presence. However, they could not hold off Disco’s beat and could not come all the way back before ADC put in the final blow.