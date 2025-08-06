World Games 2025: Fantasy Ultimate Leagues

Our new "build your own leagues" let you pick your favorite players and collect points against your friends!
August 6, 2025 by Ultiworld in Fantasy
Fantasy ultimate is here for the 2025 World Games, but with a twist we have never done before. Fantasy sports have exploded in popularity, providing a fun and exciting way to engage with sports across the spectrum. But one thing Ultiworld hasn’t had is fantasy leagues. For this World Games, you can create your own league and draft against your friends to see who really knows who the world’s best players are.
In order to play, use this link to make a copy of our spreadsheet workbook. As you draft, enter in the drafters’ names (or their made up team names) in on the Player List tab. And that’s basically all you have to do! We’ll track the stats and your sheets will update automatically as the points pile up. We won’t talk trash for you, though, so you’ll have to handle that on your own.
League structure is customizable — we recommend 4-6 teams with rosters of 8-10 players each.
Looking for friends to draft and play with? Our Subscriber Discord will have a space to organize and draft.
Rules & Instructions
- Instructions
- Create a copy of this Google Sheet using File menu -> “Create a Copy” saved to your Google drive and rename it
- On “Player List” enter the name of the fantasy team in column A next to the players they have on their teams
- You can use anything you want for the fantasy team names but be sure that each team is consistently spelled the same so that the automatic totals will be counted the same on the standings page.
- Do not edit any cells other than column A on “Player List” or you will risk breaking the automatic updates and may need to start over.
- Scoring:
- 1 point per goal
- 1 point per assist
- 4 points per block
- 1 point per 33 throwing yards
- 1 point per 50 receiving yards
- -3 points per turnover