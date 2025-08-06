World Games 2025: Fantasy Ultimate Leagues

Our new "build your own leagues" let you pick your favorite players and collect points against your friends!

Fantasy ultimate is here for the 2025 World Games, but with a twist we have never done before. Fantasy sports have exploded in popularity, providing a fun and exciting way to engage with sports across the spectrum. But one thing Ultiworld hasn’t had is fantasy leagues. For this World Games, you can create your own league and draft against your friends to see who really knows who the world’s best players are.

In order to play, use this link to make a copy of our spreadsheet workbook. As you draft, enter in the drafters’ names (or their made up team names) in on the Player List tab. And that’s basically all you have to do! We’ll track the stats and your sheets will update automatically as the points pile up. We won’t talk trash for you, though, so you’ll have to handle that on your own.

League structure is customizable — we recommend 4-6 teams with rosters of 8-10 players each.

Looking for friends to draft and play with? Our Subscriber Discord will have a space to organize and draft.

Rules & Instructions