EuroZone: World Games Recap with Ian French

Germany World Games coach Ian French speaks about Chengdu!

September 16, 2025 by in Podcast

Sean spoke with German World Games coach Ian French about the experience, how he came to be with the team and what might be next for both him and Germany.

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

