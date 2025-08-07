Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Mega Preview, World Games

Who are the best junior teams in Canada?

CUC Juniors which starts this Sunday! Hear about every single team and pool and Theo’s picks for both divisions. In the news, Theo shares about some tournaments that happened this weekend and previews the upcoming World Games that starts on August 12.

Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Mega Preview, World Games

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo goes down memory lane and shares some highlights from commentating previous junior tournaments and why it matters!