Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Mega Preview, World Games

Who are the best junior teams in Canada?

August 7, 2025 by in Podcast

CUC Juniors which starts this Sunday! Hear about every single team and pool and Theo’s picks for both divisions. In the news, Theo shares about some tournaments that happened this weekend and previews the upcoming World Games that starts on August 12.

Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Mega Preview, World Games

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo goes down memory lane and shares some highlights from commentating previous junior tournaments and why it matters!

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Mega Preview, World Games is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Mega Preview, World Games"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. World Games 2025: Beat Charlie Challenge
  2. Club Power Rankings [8/7/25]
  3. Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Mega Preview, World Games
  4. World Games 2025: Fantasy Ultimate Leagues
  5. Deep Look LIVE: US Open Recap, UFA Divisional Finals

Recent Videos

  1. [Showcase] Seven Hills vs. Downpour (U-20 Girls Final)

    Aug 4, 2025 in

  2. [Showcase] Superior vs. Forge (U-20 Mixed Final)

    Aug 4, 2025 in

  3. [All-Access] MUFAbots vs Flying Pig (U-20 Boys D2 Final)

    Aug 4, 2025 in

  4. [Showcase] SEPDA vs. smOAK (U-20 Boys Final)

    Aug 4, 2025 in

  5. [All-Access] Superior vs. Wildfire (U-20 Mixed Semifinal)

    Aug 4, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  2. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |
  3. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |
  4. 2025 Masters Championships
    Jul 18 - Jul 21 | |
  5. 2025 Pro-Elite Challenge West
    Jul 12 - Jul 13 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Club Power Rankings [8/7/25]
    article with bonus content
  • Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Mega Preview, World Games
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Why Following Juniors is Important
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: US Open Recap, UFA Divisional Finals
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now