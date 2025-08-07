Who are the best junior teams in Canada?
August 7, 2025 by Theo Wan in Podcast
CUC Juniors which starts this Sunday! Hear about every single team and pool and Theo’s picks for both divisions. In the news, Theo shares about some tournaments that happened this weekend and previews the upcoming World Games that starts on August 12.
Huckin’ Eh: CUC Juniors Mega Preview, World Games
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo goes down memory lane and shares some highlights from commentating previous junior tournaments and why it matters!
