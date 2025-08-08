How to Watch Ultimate Frisbee at the 2025 World Games

Games will be streamed for free on the World Games Live platform.

August 8, 2025
Australia’s Sam McGuckin celebrates a goal in the 2022 World Games final. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – Ultiphotos.com

We’re just days away from the start of the ultimate competition at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China! Flying disc action is already underway with disc golf’s competition through a day of play; ultimate starts on Tuesday, August 12th.

The tournament will kick off with a Pool A matchup between the United States and Japan. The USA has won five straight gold medals dating back to 2005, though the team has lost pool play games to Germany and Colombia at each of the last two events, respectively. Japan last medaled with a silver in 2009 but always presents a tough test.

The first matchup in Pool B will be a thriller, like perhaps every single game in the pool: 2022 bronze medalists Colombia will take on a reloaded Canada team.

How do I watch the ultimate frisbee games at the 2025 World Games?

You can tune in to ultimate frisbee at the World Games on their livestreaming platform. There are also mobile apps (iOS / Android) available to download. The full event streaming schedule is available here.

What is the schedule of ultimate frisbee games at the 2025 World Games?

There are four games per day for five days. The first three days are for pool play, with the top two finishers in each pool advancing directly to the semifinals. The bottom two finishers will play in consolation matches.

Here is the full schedule of games:

All times are in China Standard Time, which is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time and 15 hours ahead of Pacific Daylight Time.

Tuesday, August 12th

10:00: USA vs JPN (A Pool) [Mon. 10 PM Eastern]
12:00: COL vs CAN (B Pool) [Tues. 12 AM Eastern]
15:30: GER vs CHN (A) [Tues. 3:30 AM Eastern]
17:30: AUS vs FRA (B) [Tues. 5:30 AM Eastern]

Wednesday, August 13th

10:00: USA vs GER (A) [Tues. 10 PM Eastern]
12:00: AUS vs COL (B) [Wed. 12 AM Eastern]
15:30: FRA vs CAN (B) [Wed. 3:30 AM Eastern]
17:30: JPN vs CHN (A) [Wed. 5:30 AM Eastern]

Thursday, August 14th

10:00: AUS vs CAN (B) [Wed. 10 PM Eastern]
12:00: GER vs JPN (A) [Thurs. 12 AM Eastern]
15:30: USA vs CHN (A) [Thurs. 3:30 AM Eastern]
17:30: COL vs FRA (B) [Thurs. 5:30 AM Eastern]

Friday, August 15th

10:00: 5th-8th Bracket Semifinal (4A vs 3B) [Thurs. 10 PM Eastern]
12:00: 5th-8th Bracket Semifinal (4B vs 3A) [Fri. 12 AM Eastern]
15:30: Championship Bracket Semifinal (1B vs 2A) [Fri. 3:30 AM Eastern]
17:30: Championship Bracket Semifinal (1A vs 2B) [Fri. 5:30 AM Eastern]

Saturday, August 16th

10:00: 7th Place Game [Fri. 10 PM Eastern]
12:00: 5th Place Game [Sat. 12 AM Eastern]
15:30: Bronze Medal Match [Sat. 3:30 AM Eastern]
17:30: Gold Medal Match [Sat. 5:30 AM Eastern]

Is the World Games ultimate frisbee coverage free?

Yes, all the coverage is available for free, though select countries may have local rights-holders airing the World Games and requiring paid access.

