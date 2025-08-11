EuroZone: The European World Games Qualifiers

Germany and France are at the World Games, but what if they had to beat the next best Euro teams to get there?

What if we had a qualifying tournament for the two European World Games spots? Sean is joined by reps talking about the four teams he thought would have the best chance: EUC bronze medallists Ireland are repped by Liam Grant, second-highest Euro team at WUC Italy are repped by Stef Rappazzo, longtime Euro power Great Britain are repped by Hannah Pendlebury and wildcard pick the Netherlands by Ravi Vasudevan!

Which team would have the best shot at making the World Games? Let us know what you think!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and EuroZone on Spreaker. You can also find the EuroZone podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

