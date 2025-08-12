World Games 2025: Day One Box Scores

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from day one of the 2025 World Games.

After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Here are box scores for each game from the day one matches of the World Games 2025. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).