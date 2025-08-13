World Games 2025: Day Two Box Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from day two of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!
August 13, 2025 by Ultiworld in Analysis
Ultiworld’s coverage of the World Games 2025 is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.
Here are box scores for each game from the day one matches of the World Games 2025. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).
Key
PP: Points Played
G: Goals
A: Assists
B: Blocks
T: Turnovers
Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards
Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards
Tot. Yards: Total Yards
OPP: Offensive Points Played
DPP: Defensive Points Played
OPS: Offensive Points Scored
DPS: Defensive Points Scored
Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored
Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored
EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.
EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents
EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents
United States 13-12 Germany
|United States
|Germany
|Score
|13
|12
|Completions
|96% (178/185)
|93% (115/123)
|Hold % (Points)
|75% (9/12)
|69% (9/13)
|Break % (Possessions)
|57% (4/7)
|75% (3/4)
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|8
United States
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Dawn Culton
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|45
|89
|134
|6
|8
|4
|3
|1.02
|0.00
|1.02
|Henry Ing
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|16
|36
|185
|221
|6
|8
|5
|3
|2.10
|0.00
|2.10
|Dylan Freechild
|14
|1
|3
|1
|2
|36
|250
|3
|253
|6
|8
|5
|3
|1.04
|0.63
|1.67
|Kaela Helton
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|27
|44
|71
|6
|7
|5
|3
|0.45
|0.63
|1.08
|Michael Ing
|13
|1
|2
|1
|1
|10
|94
|71
|166
|1
|12
|1
|4
|0.94
|0.63
|1.57
|Anna Thompson
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|20
|82
|129
|210
|6
|7
|4
|2
|1.85
|0.00
|1.85
|Carolyn Finney
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|17
|116
|111
|227
|6
|6
|5
|2
|1.79
|0.00
|1.79
|Grant Lindsley
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|71
|33
|103
|6
|6
|4
|1
|0.83
|0.00
|0.83
|Raphy Hayes
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1
|189
|190
|11
|1
|8
|0
|-0.04
|0.00
|-0.04
|Kami Groom
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|-3
|72
|69
|7
|5
|6
|2
|0.96
|0.00
|0.96
|Claire Chastain
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|52
|35
|87
|6
|6
|4
|1
|-0.70
|0.00
|-0.70
|Claire Trop
|12
|3
|0
|1
|0
|10
|21
|89
|110
|5
|7
|4
|2
|1.22
|0.63
|1.84
|Chris Kocher
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|15
|135
|79
|214
|6
|5
|4
|1
|1.70
|0.00
|1.70
|Marques Brownlee
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|171
|-20
|151
|6
|5
|4
|1
|0.96
|0.00
|0.96
Germany
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Levke Walczak
|19
|3
|1
|0
|4
|14
|70
|219
|289
|12
|7
|8
|1
|0.03
|0.00
|0.03
|Conrad Schloer
|17
|0
|5
|1
|0
|12
|197
|123
|320
|9
|8
|7
|2
|2.90
|0.63
|3.52
|Ava Mueller
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|77
|-22
|56
|1
|12
|0
|3
|-0.27
|0.63
|0.35
|Lisa Schutz
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|46
|32
|78
|11
|2
|9
|0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.50
|Nico Muller
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|27
|180
|25
|205
|13
|0
|9
|0
|1.47
|0.00
|1.47
|NIci Prien
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|1
|82
|84
|11
|1
|7
|1
|0.71
|0.00
|0.71
|Paul Herkens
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
|39
|91
|130
|0
|12
|0
|3
|1.34
|0.00
|1.34
|Daviid Metzger
|12
|3
|1
|1
|2
|24
|178
|90
|269
|11
|1
|9
|0
|1.15
|0.63
|1.77
|Charlotte Schall
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|12
|91
|71
|163
|10
|2
|6
|0
|1.21
|0.00
|1.21
|Joana Erdmann
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-7
|8
|1
|1
|11
|1
|3
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Nis-Julius Sontag
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|0
|11
|0
|3
|0.05
|0.00
|0.05
|Hartley Greenwald
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|-12
|24
|12
|2
|8
|0
|3
|0.25
|0.00
|0.25
|Jakob Dieckmann
|10
|3
|1
|0
|1
|9
|53
|169
|222
|10
|0
|7
|0
|1.47
|0.00
|1.47
|Verena Woloson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Colombia 13- Australia
Coming soon
Colombia
Australia
Canada 13-11 France
Coming soon
Canada
France
Japan 13-8 China
|Japan
|China
|Score
|13
|8
|Completions
|96% (65/68)
|96% (161/168)
|Hold % (Points)
|89% (8/9)
|58% (7/12)
|Break % (Possessions)
|83% (5/6)
|50% (1/2)
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|7
Japan
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Sayako Nemoto
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|18
|12
|0
|12
|0
|5
|0.09
|0.68
|0.76
|Ryota Suzuki
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|172
|-6
|166
|9
|3
|8
|2
|1.17
|0.00
|1.17
|Akifumi Muraoka
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|70
|87
|0
|12
|0
|5
|0.95
|0.68
|1.63
|Shumpei Makiyama
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|131
|79
|211
|0
|11
|0
|5
|2.15
|0.00
|2.15
|Sho Okajima
|11
|1
|2
|0
|1
|7
|98
|61
|159
|0
|11
|0
|5
|0.94
|0.00
|0.94
|Kamari Imanishi
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|61
|73
|6
|5
|6
|3
|0.68
|0.00
|0.68
|Hikari Miyashi
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mayuka Takada
|9
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|9
|117
|126
|9
|0
|8
|0
|0.54
|0.00
|0.54
|Masashi Kurono
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|10
|42
|170
|212
|8
|1
|7
|1
|1.48
|0.00
|1.48
|Yuko Kashino
|9
|0
|6
|0
|0
|8
|174
|131
|304
|9
|0
|8
|0
|3.14
|0.00
|3.14
|Miwa Tajima
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1
|3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Riyu Shimizu
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|137
|33
|171
|7
|1
|6
|0
|1.37
|0.00
|1.37
|Taino Arakawa
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|61
|61
|6
|2
|5
|0
|0.93
|0.00
|0.93
|Masahiro Matsuno
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|40
|24
|64
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0.45
|0.00
|0.45
China
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Simei Wei
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|60
|35
|95
|11
|2
|6
|0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|Quan Mao
|12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|24
|149
|22
|171
|7
|5
|4
|1
|0.02
|0.68
|0.70
|Xuanxuan Wang
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|-5
|6
|6
|6
|3
|0
|0.21
|0.00
|0.21
|Xue Li
|11
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|-24
|21
|-4
|5
|6
|2
|1
|-1.22
|0.00
|-1.22
|Bo Liu
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|28
|154
|12
|166
|10
|1
|7
|0
|0.66
|0.00
|0.66
|Xin Li
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|34
|145
|170
|314
|7
|4
|5
|0
|2.88
|0.00
|2.88
|Yingyi Xu
|11
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|-14
|177
|164
|5
|6
|2
|1
|0.13
|0.00
|0.13
|Ying Zhang
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|70
|-44
|26
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0.18
|0.00
|0.18
|Yu Zeng
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|-21
|40
|19
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0.13
|0.00
|0.13
|Jiarong Guo
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|14
|54
|100
|154
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1.25
|0.68
|1.93
|Lu Zhang
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|52
|55
|9
|1
|6
|0
|0.56
|0.00
|0.56
|Anqi Zhou
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-9
|30
|21
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0.15
|0.00
|0.15
|Zhaoje Zhou
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|74
|41
|115
|6
|3
|5
|0
|1.15
|0.00
|1.15
|Xiaoyun Gao
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|6
|2
|1
|0.04
|0.00
|0.04