World Games 2025: Day Two Box Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from day two of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!

After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Here are box scores for each game from the day one matches of the World Games 2025. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).

Key

PP: Points Played

G: Goals

A: Assists

B: Blocks

T: Turnovers

Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards

Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards

Tot. Yards: Total Yards

OPP: Offensive Points Played

DPP: Defensive Points Played

OPS: Offensive Points Scored

DPS: Defensive Points Scored

Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored

Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored

EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.

EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents

EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents

United States 13-12 Germany

United States Germany Score 13 12 Completions 96% (178/185) 93% (115/123) Hold % (Points) 75% (9/12) 69% (9/13) Break % (Possessions) 57% (4/7) 75% (3/4) Blocks 4 3 Turnovers 7 8

United States

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Dawn Culton 14 1 0 0 0 7 45 89 134 6 8 4 3 1.02 0.00 1.02 Henry Ing 14 3 1 0 0 16 36 185 221 6 8 5 3 2.10 0.00 2.10 Dylan Freechild 14 1 3 1 2 36 250 3 253 6 8 5 3 1.04 0.63 1.67 Kaela Helton 13 0 0 1 0 10 27 44 71 6 7 5 3 0.45 0.63 1.08 Michael Ing 13 1 2 1 1 10 94 71 166 1 12 1 4 0.94 0.63 1.57 Anna Thompson 13 1 2 0 0 20 82 129 210 6 7 4 2 1.85 0.00 1.85 Carolyn Finney 12 0 2 0 0 17 116 111 227 6 6 5 2 1.79 0.00 1.79 Grant Lindsley 12 0 1 0 0 4 71 33 103 6 6 4 1 0.83 0.00 0.83 Raphy Hayes 12 0 0 0 2 15 1 189 190 11 1 8 0 -0.04 0.00 -0.04 Kami Groom 12 3 0 0 0 7 -3 72 69 7 5 6 2 0.96 0.00 0.96 Claire Chastain 12 0 0 0 2 10 52 35 87 6 6 4 1 -0.70 0.00 -0.70 Claire Trop 12 3 0 1 0 10 21 89 110 5 7 4 2 1.22 0.63 1.84 Chris Kocher 11 0 2 0 0 15 135 79 214 6 5 4 1 1.70 0.00 1.70 Marques Brownlee 11 0 0 0 0 20 171 -20 151 6 5 4 1 0.96 0.00 0.96

Germany

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Levke Walczak 19 3 1 0 4 14 70 219 289 12 7 8 1 0.03 0.00 0.03 Conrad Schloer 17 0 5 1 0 12 197 123 320 9 8 7 2 2.90 0.63 3.52 Ava Mueller 13 0 0 1 1 5 77 -22 56 1 12 0 3 -0.27 0.63 0.35 Lisa Schutz 13 0 0 0 0 9 46 32 78 11 2 9 0 0.50 0.00 0.50 Nico Muller 13 0 1 0 0 27 180 25 205 13 0 9 0 1.47 0.00 1.47 NIci Prien 12 0 1 0 0 9 1 82 84 11 1 7 1 0.71 0.00 0.71 Paul Herkens 12 2 1 0 0 6 39 91 130 0 12 0 3 1.34 0.00 1.34 Daviid Metzger 12 3 1 1 2 24 178 90 269 11 1 9 0 1.15 0.63 1.77 Charlotte Schall 12 0 1 0 0 12 91 71 163 10 2 6 0 1.21 0.00 1.21 Joana Erdmann 12 0 0 0 0 1 -7 8 1 1 11 1 3 0.01 0.00 0.01 Nis-Julius Sontag 11 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 8 0 11 0 3 0.05 0.00 0.05 Hartley Greenwald 10 1 0 0 0 6 -12 24 12 2 8 0 3 0.25 0.00 0.25 Jakob Dieckmann 10 3 1 0 1 9 53 169 222 10 0 7 0 1.47 0.00 1.47 Verena Woloson 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 2 0.00 0.00 0.00

Japan 13-8 China

Japan China Score 13 8 Completions 96% (65/68) 96% (161/168) Hold % (Points) 89% (8/9) 58% (7/12) Break % (Possessions) 83% (5/6) 50% (1/2) Blocks 2 2 Turnovers 3 7

Japan

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Sayako Nemoto 12 0 0 1 0 1 -6 18 12 0 12 0 5 0.09 0.68 0.76 Ryota Suzuki 12 0 0 0 0 12 172 -6 166 9 3 8 2 1.17 0.00 1.17 Akifumi Muraoka 12 1 1 1 0 3 17 70 87 0 12 0 5 0.95 0.68 1.63 Shumpei Makiyama 11 2 2 0 0 5 131 79 211 0 11 0 5 2.15 0.00 2.15 Sho Okajima 11 1 2 0 1 7 98 61 159 0 11 0 5 0.94 0.00 0.94 Kamari Imanishi 11 1 0 0 0 6 13 61 73 6 5 6 3 0.68 0.00 0.68 Hikari Miyashi 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 0 5 0.00 0.00 0.00 Mayuka Takada 9 2 0 0 1 10 9 117 126 9 0 8 0 0.54 0.00 0.54 Masashi Kurono 9 3 1 0 1 10 42 170 212 8 1 7 1 1.48 0.00 1.48 Yuko Kashino 9 0 6 0 0 8 174 131 304 9 0 8 0 3.14 0.00 3.14 Miwa Tajima 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 1 3 0.00 0.00 0.00 Riyu Shimizu 8 0 1 0 0 11 137 33 171 7 1 6 0 1.37 0.00 1.37 Taino Arakawa 8 3 0 0 0 3 0 61 61 6 2 5 0 0.93 0.00 0.93 Masahiro Matsuno 7 0 0 0 0 4 40 24 64 6 1 5 0 0.45 0.00 0.45

China