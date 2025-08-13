World Games 2025: Day Two Box Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from day two of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!

After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Here are box scores for each game from the day one matches of the World Games 2025. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).

Key

PP: Points Played
G: Goals
A: Assists
B: Blocks
T: Turnovers
Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards
Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards
Tot. Yards: Total Yards
OPP: Offensive Points Played
DPP: Defensive Points Played
OPS: Offensive Points Scored
DPS: Defensive Points Scored

Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored
Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored

EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.
EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents
EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents

United States 13-12 Germany

United StatesGermany
Score1312
Completions96% (178/185)93% (115/123)
Hold % (Points)75% (9/12)69% (9/13)
Break % (Possessions)57% (4/7)75% (3/4)
Blocks43
Turnovers78

United States

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Dawn Culton1410007458913468431.020.001.02
Henry Ing143100163618522168532.100.002.10
Dylan Freechild14131236250325368531.040.631.67
Kaela Helton1300101027447167530.450.631.08
Michael Ing131211109471166112140.940.631.57
Anna Thompson131200208212921067421.850.001.85
Carolyn Finney1202001711611122766521.790.001.79
Grant Lindsley1201004713310366410.830.000.83
Raphy Hayes12000215118919011180-0.040.00-0.04
Kami Groom1230007-3726975620.960.000.96
Claire Chastain120002105235876641-0.700.00-0.70
Claire Trop12301010218911057421.220.631.84
Chris Kocher110200151357921465411.700.001.70
Marques Brownlee11000020171-2015165410.960.000.96

Germany

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Levke Walczak1931041470219289127810.030.000.03
Conrad Schloer1705101219712332098722.900.633.52
Ava Mueller130011577-225611203-0.270.630.35
Lisa Schutz1300009463278112900.500.000.50
Nico Muller1301002718025205130901.470.001.47
NIci Prien120100918284111710.710.000.71
Paul Herkens12210063991130012031.340.001.34
Daviid Metzger1231122417890269111901.150.631.77
Charlotte Schall120100129171163102601.210.001.21
Joana Erdmann1200001-781111130.010.000.01
Nis-Julius Sontag1100001258011030.050.000.05
Hartley Greenwald1010006-12241228030.250.000.25
Jakob Dieckmann103101953169222100701.470.001.47
Verena Woloson90000000009020.000.000.00

Colombia 13- Australia

Coming soon

Colombia

 

Australia

 

Canada 13-11 France

Coming soon

Canada

 

France

 

Japan 13-8 China

JapanChina
Score138
Completions96% (65/68)96% (161/168)
Hold % (Points)89% (8/9)58% (7/12)
Break % (Possessions)83% (5/6)50% (1/2)
Blocks22
Turnovers37

Japan

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Sayako Nemoto1200101-61812012050.090.680.76
Ryota Suzuki12000012172-616693821.170.001.17
Akifumi Muraoka1211103177087012050.950.681.63
Shumpei Makiyama112200513179211011052.150.002.15
Sho Okajima11120179861159011050.940.000.94
Kamari Imanishi111000613617365630.680.000.68
Hikari Miyashi1000000000010050.000.000.00
Mayuka Takada9200110911712690800.540.000.54
Masashi Kurono93101104217021281711.480.001.48
Yuko Kashino90600817413130490803.140.003.14
Miwa Tajima80000000017130.000.000.00
Riyu Shimizu80100111373317171601.370.001.37
Taino Arakawa8300030616162500.930.000.93
Masahiro Matsuno70000440246461500.450.000.45

China

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Simei Wei1302007603595112601.000.001.00
Quan Mao120112241492217175410.020.680.70
Xuanxuan Wang120100112-5666300.210.000.21
Xue Li1110026-2421-45621-1.220.00-1.22
Bo Liu1110012815412166101700.660.000.66
Xin Li1131003414517031474502.880.002.88
Yingyi Xu11200210-1417716456210.130.000.13
Ying Zhang1000001670-442628010.180.000.18
Yu Zeng10000014-21401928010.130.000.13
Jiarong Guo100110145410015455211.250.681.93
Lu Zhang10010063525591600.560.000.56
Anqi Zhou900003-9302172500.150.000.15
Zhaoje Zhou9110011744111563501.150.001.15
Xiaoyun Gao80000214526210.040.000.04
More from Ultiworld
