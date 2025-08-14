World Games 2025: Day Two Three Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from day three of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!

After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Here are box scores for each game from the day three matches of the World Games 2025. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).

Key

PP: Points Played
G: Goals
A: Assists
B: Blocks
T: Turnovers
Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards
Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards
Tot. Yards: Total Yards
OPP: Offensive Points Played
DPP: Defensive Points Played
OPS: Offensive Points Scored
DPS: Defensive Points Scored

Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored
Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored

EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.
EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents
EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents

Canada 13-9 Australia

CanadaAustralia
Score139
Completions98% (135/138)95% (125/131)
Hold % (Points)90% (9/10)67% (8/12)
Break % (Possessions)67% (4/6)100% (1/1)
Blocks12
Turnovers36

Canada

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Marty Gallant12300016749817375731.600.001.60
Anouchka Beaudry1201027416510611114-0.570.00-0.57
Malcolm Bryson111111136169130110040.450.711.16
Malik Auger-Semmar1124001519817237083813.370.003.37
Quinn Snider11300071015116192901.530.001.53
Lauren Kimura111000196982151101901.140.001.14
Florence Dionne110000374350110040.330.000.33
Sarah Jacobsohn11010088738274710.690.000.69
Mika Kurahashi11020010298110974611.030.001.03
Gagan Chatha1100001157-255110040.360.000.36
Molly Wedge1121007176986110031.040.001.04
Thomas Edmonds11020026241-2122092911.740.001.74
Mark Lloyd100000000019020.000.000.00
Brittney Dos Santos1011009831810173700.980.000.98

Australia

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Cat Phillips150300814311826196612.170.002.17
Bill Foreman140100131211914095611.060.001.06
Sam McGuckin1312012394128221112701.210.001.21
Jonathan Keys1311012812961190112700.840.000.84
Kya Wiya121100426638975510.900.000.90
Angela Pidgeon1221103197696120801.100.711.81
Alex Prentice11000218948417810160-0.270.00-0.27
Georgia Egan-Griffiths111000519244329210.440.000.44
Rob Andrews11201115-211611547210.350.711.06
Olivia Carr910012021213631-0.410.00-0.41
Alex Gan9000016773110745200.690.000.69
Alex Ladomatos9000052973527200.230.000.23
James Bray80000000008010.000.000.00
Lyra Meehan70000000007000.000.000.00

Germany 13-9 Japan

GermanyJapan
Score139
Completions92% (117/127)92% (147/160)
Hold % (Points)80% (8/10)58% (7/12)
Break % (Possessions)63% (5/8)29% (2/7)
Blocks94
Turnovers1013

Germany

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Levke Walczak1530118-91059696710.790.491.28
Conrad Schloer131421136720427149442.480.983.46
Ava Mueller121000530737111150.460.000.46
Paul Herkens1211211110453158111141.070.982.04
Nis-Julius Sontag12100112593695111150.410.000.41
Lisa Schutz1101128199298361-0.580.49-0.09
Verena Woloson1100002-12626011040.190.000.19
Hartley Greenwald10011189520115010050.560.491.05
David Metzger10120018140914991701.680.001.68
Jakob Dieckmann102002114013016991710.660.000.66
Nico Muller1014002629838336100803.450.003.45
Joana Erdmann1010004-231048119150.790.000.79
Charlotte Schall900101029538281600.610.491.10
Nici Prien910114-6494390700.020.490.51

Japan

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Yuko Kashino1610008513081124710.790.000.79
Masashi Kurono1301122158191248121701.060.491.55
Mayuka Takada12120131122193315120702.430.002.43
Taino Arakawa11301011-8116108101601.370.491.86
Miwa Tajima11100026293529220.450.000.45
Akifumi Muraoka1100001078-276110120.570.000.57
Riyu Shimizu110103201422316511060-0.050.00-0.05
Shumpei Makiyama11111284567112110020.230.490.72
Sho Okajima101102104358101010020.150.000.15
Sayako Nemoto1000003-25272010020.020.000.02
Ryota Suzuki101201241517158100601.250.001.25
Masahiro Matsuno90102161303516581300.440.000.44
Kamari Imanishi80010534548853410.660.491.14
Hikari Miyashi70000000007020.000.000.00

United States 13-6 China

USAChina
Score136
Completions92% (121/131)88% (119/135)
Hold % (Points)86% (6/7)42% (5/12)
Break % (Possessions)50% (7/14)33% (1/3)
Blocks83
Turnovers1016

United States

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Chris Kocher10011081401315337331.460.421.88
Grant Lindsley10120010635111437341.530.001.53
Claire Trop1020014-7312437330.170.000.17
Marques Brownlee102114161006816737330.280.420.71
Anna Thompson10120113697114037331.320.001.32
Michael Ing10202287956135010050.670.841.51
Claire Chastain10001094313437330.280.420.71
Carolyn Finney91010151116217445341.630.422.05
Henry Ing91101123511915445341.240.001.24
Raphy Hayes9021110837015372621.230.421.65
Dylan Freechild9011022742810345341.040.421.47
Dawn Culton910002-714745340.260.000.26
Kaela Helton9220012309812745341.840.001.84
Kami Groom8010032636644330.740.000.74

China

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Xuanxuan Wang1300019121146711-0.310.00-0.31
Xiaoyun Gao1100029229111283410.080.000.08
Simei Wei11010221853512083310.340.000.34
Quan Mao110002115728857440-0.150.00-0.15
Yu Zeng101211171643920273401.840.422.26
Anqi Zhou1020005-17755864300.870.000.87
Lu Zhang1000008-18705255110.430.000.43
Yingyi Xu101101216567273300.560.000.56
Jiarong Guo101121125010515573401.250.842.10
Xue Li1000011147257273400.170.000.17
Zhaoje Zhou900013616225411-0.240.00-0.24
Bo Liu910021773269854110.160.000.16
Xin Li9010216922211563210.300.000.30

France 12-11 Colombia

Coming soon

France

 

Colombia

 

Totals Through Day Three

Coming soon

