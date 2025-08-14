World Games 2025: Day Two Three Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from day three of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!

After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Here are box scores for each game from the day three matches of the World Games 2025. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).

Key

PP: Points Played

G: Goals

A: Assists

B: Blocks

T: Turnovers

Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards

Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards

Tot. Yards: Total Yards

OPP: Offensive Points Played

DPP: Defensive Points Played

OPS: Offensive Points Scored

DPS: Defensive Points Scored

Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored

Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored

EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.

EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents

EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents

Canada 13-9 Australia

Canada Australia Score 13 9 Completions 98% (135/138) 95% (125/131) Hold % (Points) 90% (9/10) 67% (8/12) Break % (Possessions) 67% (4/6) 100% (1/1) Blocks 1 2 Turnovers 3 6

Canada

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Marty Gallant 12 3 0 0 0 16 74 98 173 7 5 7 3 1.60 0.00 1.60 Anouchka Beaudry 12 0 1 0 2 7 41 65 106 1 11 1 4 -0.57 0.00 -0.57 Malcolm Bryson 11 1 1 1 1 13 61 69 130 1 10 0 4 0.45 0.71 1.16 Malik Auger-Semmar 11 2 4 0 0 15 198 172 370 8 3 8 1 3.37 0.00 3.37 Quinn Snider 11 3 0 0 0 7 10 151 161 9 2 9 0 1.53 0.00 1.53 Lauren Kimura 11 1 0 0 0 19 69 82 151 10 1 9 0 1.14 0.00 1.14 Florence Dionne 11 0 0 0 0 3 7 43 50 1 10 0 4 0.33 0.00 0.33 Sarah Jacobsohn 11 0 1 0 0 8 8 73 82 7 4 7 1 0.69 0.00 0.69 Mika Kurahashi 11 0 2 0 0 10 29 81 109 7 4 6 1 1.03 0.00 1.03 Gagan Chatha 11 0 0 0 0 11 57 -2 55 1 10 0 4 0.36 0.00 0.36 Molly Wedge 11 2 1 0 0 7 17 69 86 1 10 0 3 1.04 0.00 1.04 Thomas Edmonds 11 0 2 0 0 26 241 -21 220 9 2 9 1 1.74 0.00 1.74 Mark Lloyd 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 0 2 0.00 0.00 0.00 Brittney Dos Santos 10 1 1 0 0 9 83 18 101 7 3 7 0 0.98 0.00 0.98

Australia

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Cat Phillips 15 0 3 0 0 8 143 118 261 9 6 6 1 2.17 0.00 2.17 Bill Foreman 14 0 1 0 0 13 121 19 140 9 5 6 1 1.06 0.00 1.06 Sam McGuckin 13 1 2 0 1 23 94 128 221 11 2 7 0 1.21 0.00 1.21 Jonathan Keys 13 1 1 0 1 28 129 61 190 11 2 7 0 0.84 0.00 0.84 Kya Wiya 12 1 1 0 0 4 26 63 89 7 5 5 1 0.90 0.00 0.90 Angela Pidgeon 12 2 1 1 0 3 19 76 96 12 0 8 0 1.10 0.71 1.81 Alex Prentice 11 0 0 0 2 18 94 84 178 10 1 6 0 -0.27 0.00 -0.27 Georgia Egan-Griffiths 11 1 0 0 0 5 19 24 43 2 9 2 1 0.44 0.00 0.44 Rob Andrews 11 2 0 1 1 15 -2 116 115 4 7 2 1 0.35 0.71 1.06 Olivia Carr 9 1 0 0 1 2 0 21 21 3 6 3 1 -0.41 0.00 -0.41 Alex Gan 9 0 0 0 0 16 77 31 107 4 5 2 0 0.69 0.00 0.69 Alex Ladomatos 9 0 0 0 0 5 29 7 35 2 7 2 0 0.23 0.00 0.23 James Bray 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 Lyra Meehan 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00

Germany 13-9 Japan

Germany Japan Score 13 9 Completions 92% (117/127) 92% (147/160) Hold % (Points) 80% (8/10) 58% (7/12) Break % (Possessions) 63% (5/8) 29% (2/7) Blocks 9 4 Turnovers 10 13

Germany

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Levke Walczak 15 3 0 1 1 8 -9 105 96 9 6 7 1 0.79 0.49 1.28 Conrad Schloer 13 1 4 2 1 13 67 204 271 4 9 4 4 2.48 0.98 3.46 Ava Mueller 12 1 0 0 0 5 30 7 37 1 11 1 5 0.46 0.00 0.46 Paul Herkens 12 1 1 2 1 11 104 53 158 1 11 1 4 1.07 0.98 2.04 Nis-Julius Sontag 12 1 0 0 1 12 59 36 95 1 11 1 5 0.41 0.00 0.41 Lisa Schutz 11 0 1 1 2 8 19 9 29 8 3 6 1 -0.58 0.49 -0.09 Verena Woloson 11 0 0 0 0 2 -1 26 26 0 11 0 4 0.19 0.00 0.19 Hartley Greenwald 10 0 1 1 1 8 95 20 115 0 10 0 5 0.56 0.49 1.05 David Metzger 10 1 2 0 0 18 140 9 149 9 1 7 0 1.68 0.00 1.68 Jakob Dieckmann 10 2 0 0 2 11 40 130 169 9 1 7 1 0.66 0.00 0.66 Nico Muller 10 1 4 0 0 26 298 38 336 10 0 8 0 3.45 0.00 3.45 Joana Erdmann 10 1 0 0 0 4 -23 104 81 1 9 1 5 0.79 0.00 0.79 Charlotte Schall 9 0 0 1 0 10 29 53 82 8 1 6 0 0.61 0.49 1.10 Nici Prien 9 1 0 1 1 4 -6 49 43 9 0 7 0 0.02 0.49 0.51

Japan

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Yuko Kashino 16 1 0 0 0 8 51 30 81 12 4 7 1 0.79 0.00 0.79 Masashi Kurono 13 0 1 1 2 21 58 191 248 12 1 7 0 1.06 0.49 1.55 Mayuka Takada 12 1 2 0 1 31 122 193 315 12 0 7 0 2.43 0.00 2.43 Taino Arakawa 11 3 0 1 0 11 -8 116 108 10 1 6 0 1.37 0.49 1.86 Miwa Tajima 11 1 0 0 0 2 6 29 35 2 9 2 2 0.45 0.00 0.45 Akifumi Muraoka 11 0 0 0 0 10 78 -2 76 1 10 1 2 0.57 0.00 0.57 Riyu Shimizu 11 0 1 0 3 20 142 23 165 11 0 6 0 -0.05 0.00 -0.05 Shumpei Makiyama 11 1 1 1 2 8 45 67 112 1 10 0 2 0.23 0.49 0.72 Sho Okajima 10 1 1 0 2 10 43 58 101 0 10 0 2 0.15 0.00 0.15 Sayako Nemoto 10 0 0 0 0 3 -25 27 2 0 10 0 2 0.02 0.00 0.02 Ryota Suzuki 10 1 2 0 1 24 151 7 158 10 0 6 0 1.25 0.00 1.25 Masahiro Matsuno 9 0 1 0 2 16 130 35 165 8 1 3 0 0.44 0.00 0.44 Kamari Imanishi 8 0 0 1 0 5 34 54 88 5 3 4 1 0.66 0.49 1.14 Hikari Miyashi 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 2 0.00 0.00 0.00

United States 13-6 China

USA China Score 13 6 Completions 92% (121/131) 88% (119/135) Hold % (Points) 86% (6/7) 42% (5/12) Break % (Possessions) 50% (7/14) 33% (1/3) Blocks 8 3 Turnovers 10 16

United States

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Chris Kocher 10 0 1 1 0 8 140 13 153 3 7 3 3 1.46 0.42 1.88 Grant Lindsley 10 1 2 0 0 10 63 51 114 3 7 3 4 1.53 0.00 1.53 Claire Trop 10 2 0 0 1 4 -7 31 24 3 7 3 3 0.17 0.00 0.17 Marques Brownlee 10 2 1 1 4 16 100 68 167 3 7 3 3 0.28 0.42 0.71 Anna Thompson 10 1 2 0 1 13 69 71 140 3 7 3 3 1.32 0.00 1.32 Michael Ing 10 2 0 2 2 8 79 56 135 0 10 0 5 0.67 0.84 1.51 Claire Chastain 10 0 0 1 0 9 4 31 34 3 7 3 3 0.28 0.42 0.71 Carolyn Finney 9 1 0 1 0 15 111 62 174 4 5 3 4 1.63 0.42 2.05 Henry Ing 9 1 1 0 1 12 35 119 154 4 5 3 4 1.24 0.00 1.24 Raphy Hayes 9 0 2 1 1 10 83 70 153 7 2 6 2 1.23 0.42 1.65 Dylan Freechild 9 0 1 1 0 22 74 28 103 4 5 3 4 1.04 0.42 1.47 Dawn Culton 9 1 0 0 0 2 -7 14 7 4 5 3 4 0.26 0.00 0.26 Kaela Helton 9 2 2 0 0 12 30 98 127 4 5 3 4 1.84 0.00 1.84 Kami Groom 8 0 1 0 0 3 2 63 66 4 4 3 3 0.74 0.00 0.74

China

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Xuanxuan Wang 13 0 0 0 1 9 12 1 14 6 7 1 1 -0.31 0.00 -0.31 Xiaoyun Gao 11 0 0 0 2 9 22 91 112 8 3 4 1 0.08 0.00 0.08 Simei Wei 11 0 1 0 2 21 85 35 120 8 3 3 1 0.34 0.00 0.34 Quan Mao 11 0 0 0 2 11 57 28 85 7 4 4 0 -0.15 0.00 -0.15 Yu Zeng 10 1 2 1 1 17 164 39 202 7 3 4 0 1.84 0.42 2.26 Anqi Zhou 10 2 0 0 0 5 -17 75 58 6 4 3 0 0.87 0.00 0.87 Lu Zhang 10 0 0 0 0 8 -18 70 52 5 5 1 1 0.43 0.00 0.43 Yingyi Xu 10 1 1 0 1 2 16 56 72 7 3 3 0 0.56 0.00 0.56 Jiarong Guo 10 1 1 2 1 12 50 105 155 7 3 4 0 1.25 0.84 2.10 Xue Li 10 0 0 0 1 11 47 25 72 7 3 4 0 0.17 0.00 0.17 Zhaoje Zhou 9 0 0 0 1 3 6 16 22 5 4 1 1 -0.24 0.00 -0.24 Bo Liu 9 1 0 0 2 17 73 26 98 5 4 1 1 0.16 0.00 0.16 Xin Li 9 0 1 0 2 16 92 22 115 6 3 2 1 0.30 0.00 0.30

France 12-11 Colombia

France

Totals Through Day Three

