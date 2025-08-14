World Games 2025: Day Two Three Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from day three of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!
Ultiworld’s coverage of the World Games 2025 is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.
Here are box scores for each game from the day three matches of the World Games 2025. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).
Key
PP: Points Played
G: Goals
A: Assists
B: Blocks
T: Turnovers
Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards
Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards
Tot. Yards: Total Yards
OPP: Offensive Points Played
DPP: Defensive Points Played
OPS: Offensive Points Scored
DPS: Defensive Points Scored
Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored
Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored
EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.
EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents
EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents
Canada 13-9 Australia
|Canada
|Australia
|Score
|13
|9
|Completions
|98% (135/138)
|95% (125/131)
|Hold % (Points)
|90% (9/10)
|67% (8/12)
|Break % (Possessions)
|67% (4/6)
|100% (1/1)
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|6
Canada
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Marty Gallant
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|16
|74
|98
|173
|7
|5
|7
|3
|1.60
|0.00
|1.60
|Anouchka Beaudry
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|41
|65
|106
|1
|11
|1
|4
|-0.57
|0.00
|-0.57
|Malcolm Bryson
|11
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|61
|69
|130
|1
|10
|0
|4
|0.45
|0.71
|1.16
|Malik Auger-Semmar
|11
|2
|4
|0
|0
|15
|198
|172
|370
|8
|3
|8
|1
|3.37
|0.00
|3.37
|Quinn Snider
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|10
|151
|161
|9
|2
|9
|0
|1.53
|0.00
|1.53
|Lauren Kimura
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|69
|82
|151
|10
|1
|9
|0
|1.14
|0.00
|1.14
|Florence Dionne
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|43
|50
|1
|10
|0
|4
|0.33
|0.00
|0.33
|Sarah Jacobsohn
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|8
|73
|82
|7
|4
|7
|1
|0.69
|0.00
|0.69
|Mika Kurahashi
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10
|29
|81
|109
|7
|4
|6
|1
|1.03
|0.00
|1.03
|Gagan Chatha
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|57
|-2
|55
|1
|10
|0
|4
|0.36
|0.00
|0.36
|Molly Wedge
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|7
|17
|69
|86
|1
|10
|0
|3
|1.04
|0.00
|1.04
|Thomas Edmonds
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|26
|241
|-21
|220
|9
|2
|9
|1
|1.74
|0.00
|1.74
|Mark Lloyd
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Brittney Dos Santos
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|83
|18
|101
|7
|3
|7
|0
|0.98
|0.00
|0.98
Australia
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Cat Phillips
|15
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|143
|118
|261
|9
|6
|6
|1
|2.17
|0.00
|2.17
|Bill Foreman
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13
|121
|19
|140
|9
|5
|6
|1
|1.06
|0.00
|1.06
|Sam McGuckin
|13
|1
|2
|0
|1
|23
|94
|128
|221
|11
|2
|7
|0
|1.21
|0.00
|1.21
|Jonathan Keys
|13
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|129
|61
|190
|11
|2
|7
|0
|0.84
|0.00
|0.84
|Kya Wiya
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|26
|63
|89
|7
|5
|5
|1
|0.90
|0.00
|0.90
|Angela Pidgeon
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|76
|96
|12
|0
|8
|0
|1.10
|0.71
|1.81
|Alex Prentice
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|94
|84
|178
|10
|1
|6
|0
|-0.27
|0.00
|-0.27
|Georgia Egan-Griffiths
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|19
|24
|43
|2
|9
|2
|1
|0.44
|0.00
|0.44
|Rob Andrews
|11
|2
|0
|1
|1
|15
|-2
|116
|115
|4
|7
|2
|1
|0.35
|0.71
|1.06
|Olivia Carr
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|21
|21
|3
|6
|3
|1
|-0.41
|0.00
|-0.41
|Alex Gan
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|77
|31
|107
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0.69
|0.00
|0.69
|Alex Ladomatos
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|29
|7
|35
|2
|7
|2
|0
|0.23
|0.00
|0.23
|James Bray
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Lyra Meehan
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Germany 13-9 Japan
|Germany
|Japan
|Score
|13
|9
|Completions
|92% (117/127)
|92% (147/160)
|Hold % (Points)
|80% (8/10)
|58% (7/12)
|Break % (Possessions)
|63% (5/8)
|29% (2/7)
|Blocks
|9
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|13
Germany
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Levke Walczak
|15
|3
|0
|1
|1
|8
|-9
|105
|96
|9
|6
|7
|1
|0.79
|0.49
|1.28
|Conrad Schloer
|13
|1
|4
|2
|1
|13
|67
|204
|271
|4
|9
|4
|4
|2.48
|0.98
|3.46
|Ava Mueller
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|30
|7
|37
|1
|11
|1
|5
|0.46
|0.00
|0.46
|Paul Herkens
|12
|1
|1
|2
|1
|11
|104
|53
|158
|1
|11
|1
|4
|1.07
|0.98
|2.04
|Nis-Julius Sontag
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|59
|36
|95
|1
|11
|1
|5
|0.41
|0.00
|0.41
|Lisa Schutz
|11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|8
|19
|9
|29
|8
|3
|6
|1
|-0.58
|0.49
|-0.09
|Verena Woloson
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|26
|26
|0
|11
|0
|4
|0.19
|0.00
|0.19
|Hartley Greenwald
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|95
|20
|115
|0
|10
|0
|5
|0.56
|0.49
|1.05
|David Metzger
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|18
|140
|9
|149
|9
|1
|7
|0
|1.68
|0.00
|1.68
|Jakob Dieckmann
|10
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11
|40
|130
|169
|9
|1
|7
|1
|0.66
|0.00
|0.66
|Nico Muller
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|26
|298
|38
|336
|10
|0
|8
|0
|3.45
|0.00
|3.45
|Joana Erdmann
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-23
|104
|81
|1
|9
|1
|5
|0.79
|0.00
|0.79
|Charlotte Schall
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|29
|53
|82
|8
|1
|6
|0
|0.61
|0.49
|1.10
|Nici Prien
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|49
|43
|9
|0
|7
|0
|0.02
|0.49
|0.51
Japan
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Yuko Kashino
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|51
|30
|81
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0.79
|0.00
|0.79
|Masashi Kurono
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|21
|58
|191
|248
|12
|1
|7
|0
|1.06
|0.49
|1.55
|Mayuka Takada
|12
|1
|2
|0
|1
|31
|122
|193
|315
|12
|0
|7
|0
|2.43
|0.00
|2.43
|Taino Arakawa
|11
|3
|0
|1
|0
|11
|-8
|116
|108
|10
|1
|6
|0
|1.37
|0.49
|1.86
|Miwa Tajima
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|29
|35
|2
|9
|2
|2
|0.45
|0.00
|0.45
|Akifumi Muraoka
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|78
|-2
|76
|1
|10
|1
|2
|0.57
|0.00
|0.57
|Riyu Shimizu
|11
|0
|1
|0
|3
|20
|142
|23
|165
|11
|0
|6
|0
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.05
|Shumpei Makiyama
|11
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|45
|67
|112
|1
|10
|0
|2
|0.23
|0.49
|0.72
|Sho Okajima
|10
|1
|1
|0
|2
|10
|43
|58
|101
|0
|10
|0
|2
|0.15
|0.00
|0.15
|Sayako Nemoto
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-25
|27
|2
|0
|10
|0
|2
|0.02
|0.00
|0.02
|Ryota Suzuki
|10
|1
|2
|0
|1
|24
|151
|7
|158
|10
|0
|6
|0
|1.25
|0.00
|1.25
|Masahiro Matsuno
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|16
|130
|35
|165
|8
|1
|3
|0
|0.44
|0.00
|0.44
|Kamari Imanishi
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|34
|54
|88
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0.66
|0.49
|1.14
|Hikari Miyashi
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
United States 13-6 China
|USA
|China
|Score
|13
|6
|Completions
|92% (121/131)
|88% (119/135)
|Hold % (Points)
|86% (6/7)
|42% (5/12)
|Break % (Possessions)
|50% (7/14)
|33% (1/3)
|Blocks
|8
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|16
United States
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Chris Kocher
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8
|140
|13
|153
|3
|7
|3
|3
|1.46
|0.42
|1.88
|Grant Lindsley
|10
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10
|63
|51
|114
|3
|7
|3
|4
|1.53
|0.00
|1.53
|Claire Trop
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|-7
|31
|24
|3
|7
|3
|3
|0.17
|0.00
|0.17
|Marques Brownlee
|10
|2
|1
|1
|4
|16
|100
|68
|167
|3
|7
|3
|3
|0.28
|0.42
|0.71
|Anna Thompson
|10
|1
|2
|0
|1
|13
|69
|71
|140
|3
|7
|3
|3
|1.32
|0.00
|1.32
|Michael Ing
|10
|2
|0
|2
|2
|8
|79
|56
|135
|0
|10
|0
|5
|0.67
|0.84
|1.51
|Claire Chastain
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|4
|31
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|0.28
|0.42
|0.71
|Carolyn Finney
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|15
|111
|62
|174
|4
|5
|3
|4
|1.63
|0.42
|2.05
|Henry Ing
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|35
|119
|154
|4
|5
|3
|4
|1.24
|0.00
|1.24
|Raphy Hayes
|9
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|83
|70
|153
|7
|2
|6
|2
|1.23
|0.42
|1.65
|Dylan Freechild
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|22
|74
|28
|103
|4
|5
|3
|4
|1.04
|0.42
|1.47
|Dawn Culton
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-7
|14
|7
|4
|5
|3
|4
|0.26
|0.00
|0.26
|Kaela Helton
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|30
|98
|127
|4
|5
|3
|4
|1.84
|0.00
|1.84
|Kami Groom
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|63
|66
|4
|4
|3
|3
|0.74
|0.00
|0.74
China
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Xuanxuan Wang
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|12
|1
|14
|6
|7
|1
|1
|-0.31
|0.00
|-0.31
|Xiaoyun Gao
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|22
|91
|112
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0.08
|0.00
|0.08
|Simei Wei
|11
|0
|1
|0
|2
|21
|85
|35
|120
|8
|3
|3
|1
|0.34
|0.00
|0.34
|Quan Mao
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|57
|28
|85
|7
|4
|4
|0
|-0.15
|0.00
|-0.15
|Yu Zeng
|10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|17
|164
|39
|202
|7
|3
|4
|0
|1.84
|0.42
|2.26
|Anqi Zhou
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|-17
|75
|58
|6
|4
|3
|0
|0.87
|0.00
|0.87
|Lu Zhang
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|-18
|70
|52
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0.43
|0.00
|0.43
|Yingyi Xu
|10
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|56
|72
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0.56
|0.00
|0.56
|Jiarong Guo
|10
|1
|1
|2
|1
|12
|50
|105
|155
|7
|3
|4
|0
|1.25
|0.84
|2.10
|Xue Li
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|47
|25
|72
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0.17
|0.00
|0.17
|Zhaoje Zhou
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|16
|22
|5
|4
|1
|1
|-0.24
|0.00
|-0.24
|Bo Liu
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|17
|73
|26
|98
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0.16
|0.00
|0.16
|Xin Li
|9
|0
|1
|0
|2
|16
|92
|22
|115
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0.30
|0.00
|0.30
France 12-11 Colombia
Coming soon
France
Colombia
Totals Through Day Three
Coming soon