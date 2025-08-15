World Games 2025: Semifinal Box Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from the semifinal round of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!
August 15, 2025 by Ultiworld in Analysis
Ultiworld’s coverage of the World Games 2025 is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.
Here are box scores for each game from the semifinal matches of the World Games 2025. Following the event, we are hoping to capture the statistics from consolation play, as well. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).
Key
PP: Points Played
G: Goals
A: Assists
B: Blocks
T: Turnovers
Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards
Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards
Tot. Yards: Total Yards
OPP: Offensive Points Played
DPP: Defensive Points Played
OPS: Offensive Points Scored
DPS: Defensive Points Scored
Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored
Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored
EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.
EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents
EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents
Canada 13-9 Germany
|Canada
|Germany
|Score
|13
|9
|Completions
|97% (129/133)
|95% (125/132)
|Hold % (Points)
|100% (10/10)
|75% (9/12)
|Break % (Possessions)
|60% (3/5)
|0% (0/2)
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|7
Canada
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Mika Kurahashi
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|40
|73
|114
|9
|6
|9
|1
|0.26
|0.00
|0.26
|Anouchka Beaudry
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|38
|39
|78
|7
|7
|7
|2
|0.02
|0.00
|0.02
|Lauren Kimura
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|81
|55
|136
|10
|2
|10
|0
|0.41
|0.00
|0.41
|Molly Wedge
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-2
|64
|62
|0
|12
|0
|3
|0.58
|0.00
|0.58
|Florence Dionne
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|3
|0.00
|1.33
|1.33
|Sarah Jacobsohn
|12
|0
|4
|0
|0
|16
|56
|191
|247
|10
|2
|10
|1
|2.32
|0.00
|2.32
|Gagan Chatha
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|37
|10
|47
|0
|12
|0
|3
|0.65
|0.00
|0.65
|Malcolm Bryson
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|56
|0
|56
|0
|11
|0
|3
|-0.29
|0.00
|-0.29
|Malik Auger-Semmar
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|10
|41
|90
|130
|5
|6
|5
|1
|1.37
|0.00
|1.37
|Marty Gallant
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|207
|90
|297
|9
|2
|9
|1
|2.32
|0.00
|2.32
|Thomas Edmonds
|11
|1
|4
|0
|0
|29
|379
|88
|467
|10
|1
|10
|0
|3.96
|0.00
|3.96
|Mark Lloyd
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|54
|48
|103
|0
|11
|0
|3
|1.02
|0.00
|1.02
|Quinn Snider
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3
|241
|243
|10
|0
|10
|0
|2.30
|0.00
|2.30
Germany
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Levke Walczak
|17
|2
|2
|0
|2
|12
|66
|80
|146
|8
|9
|7
|0
|0.31
|0.00
|0.31
|Conrad Schloer
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|24
|92
|116
|8
|8
|6
|0
|1.11
|0.00
|1.11
|Charlotte Schall
|15
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|109
|104
|214
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0.93
|0.00
|0.93
|David Metzger
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|30
|167
|62
|229
|11
|1
|8
|0
|1.87
|0.00
|1.87
|Lisa Schutz
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|23
|39
|9
|1
|7
|0
|0.26
|0.00
|0.26
|Ava Mueller
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|46
|7
|53
|5
|5
|3
|0
|-0.31
|0.00
|-0.31
|Joana Erdmann
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-10
|14
|4
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0.02
|0.00
|0.02
|Nico Muller
|10
|3
|2
|0
|2
|28
|177
|53
|230
|10
|0
|7
|0
|1.04
|0.00
|1.04
|Paul Herkens
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|10
|39
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0.43
|0.00
|0.43
|Jakob Dieckmann
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|-17
|56
|39
|7
|3
|5
|0
|0.43
|0.00
|0.43
|Nis-Julius Sontag
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|41
|28
|70
|2
|8
|2
|0
|0.63
|0.00
|0.63
|Hartley Greenwald
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|79
|73
|4
|5
|3
|0
|0.65
|0.00
|0.65
|Nici Prien
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|9
|44
|53
|6
|3
|4
|0
|-0.31
|0.00
|-0.31
|Verena Woloson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
USA 13-9 France
|USA
|France
|Score
|13
|9
|Completions
|93% (130/140)
|92% (156/169)
|Hold % (Points)
|70% (7/10)
|50% (6/12)
|Break % (Possessions)
|67% (6/9)
|43% (3/7)
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|13
United States
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Dylan Freechild
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|27
|181
|-16
|165
|6
|7
|5
|4
|1.49
|0.00
|1.49
|Henry Ing
|13
|4
|1
|0
|1
|18
|69
|168
|237
|6
|7
|5
|4
|2.05
|0.00
|2.05
|Kaela Helton
|13
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|45
|128
|173
|7
|6
|5
|4
|1.62
|0.98
|2.60
|Dawn Culton
|12
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|129
|136
|5
|7
|4
|4
|0.61
|0.00
|0.61
|Carolyn Finney
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|15
|114
|79
|193
|6
|6
|5
|4
|0.51
|0.00
|0.51
|Michael Ing
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|34
|74
|108
|0
|11
|0
|5
|0.43
|0.00
|0.43
|Kami Groom
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-7
|104
|98
|5
|6
|4
|2
|1.04
|0.00
|1.04
|Raphy Hayes
|11
|1
|3
|0
|1
|17
|223
|127
|350
|10
|1
|7
|1
|2.62
|0.00
|2.62
|Grant Lindsley
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|89
|50
|138
|6
|5
|3
|4
|1.12
|0.00
|1.12
|Anna Thompson
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|105
|22
|127
|4
|6
|2
|2
|0.55
|0.00
|0.55
|Claire Trop
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-24
|51
|26
|4
|6
|3
|2
|0.18
|0.00
|0.18
|Chris Kocher
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|15
|168
|6
|175
|3
|6
|2
|2
|1.55
|0.49
|2.04
|Claire Chastain
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8
|63
|71
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0.48
|0.00
|0.48
|Marques Brownlee
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|30
|58
|88
|4
|5
|2
|2
|-0.20
|0.00
|-0.20
France
|Player
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Leo Stanguennec
|17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|18
|59
|31
|90
|8
|9
|3
|3
|-0.67
|0.49
|-0.18
|Elliot Bonnet
|15
|1
|4
|0
|2
|31
|144
|203
|347
|9
|6
|5
|2
|2.30
|0.00
|2.30
|Lison Bornot
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|10
|33
|43
|10
|5
|5
|3
|0.29
|0.00
|0.29
|Chloe Vallet
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|64
|45
|109
|10
|4
|6
|1
|0.92
|0.00
|0.92
|Paul Benvegnen
|14
|3
|0
|0
|2
|30
|123
|182
|305
|12
|2
|6
|0
|1.64
|0.00
|1.64
|Chloe Ollivier
|12
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6
|12
|106
|119
|2
|10
|1
|3
|0.88
|0.49
|1.36
|Camille Blanc
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|38
|45
|2
|9
|1
|3
|0.49
|0.00
|0.49
|Gael Ancelin
|11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|19
|84
|19
|103
|2
|9
|1
|3
|-0.10
|0.49
|0.39
|Salome Raulet
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|105
|16
|121
|10
|0
|5
|0
|0.81
|0.00
|0.81
|Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky
|10
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|120
|74
|194
|10
|0
|5
|0
|0.70
|0.49
|1.19
|Zoe Forget
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|23
|21
|44
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0.30
|0.49
|0.78
|Simon Ruelle
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|36
|19
|55
|1
|8
|0
|2
|-0.12
|0.00
|-0.12
|Tifaine Latchy
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|24
|23
|47
|7
|0
|4
|0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.50
Totals Through Semifinals
Players whose teams competed in semifinals have updated stats. All other players have stats updated through day three. We hope to update the stats for Colombia, Australia, China, and Japan in the near future.
|Name
|Team
|PP
|G
|A
|B
|T
|Touches
|ThrYds
|RecYds
|TotYds
|OPP
|DPP
|OPS
|DPS
|EDGE-O
|EDGE-B
|EDGE
|Thomas Edmonds
|CAN
|46
|5
|9
|1
|1
|113
|1071
|305
|1375
|39
|7
|37
|2
|11.23
|0.47
|11.7
|Paul Benvegnen
|FRA
|53
|6
|13
|2
|5
|160
|956
|473
|1429
|45
|8
|31
|1
|9.92
|0.92
|10.84
|Conrad Schloer
|GER
|58
|5
|12
|3
|1
|47
|356
|539
|895
|24
|34
|19
|12
|8.7
|1.87
|10.56
|Elliot Bonnet
|FRA
|59
|8
|9
|1
|5
|104
|344
|1036
|1381
|39
|20
|27
|4
|9.04
|0.45
|9.49
|Malik Auger-Semmar
|CAN
|46
|8
|8
|0
|0
|50
|413
|519
|932
|30
|16
|28
|5
|9.2
|0
|9.2
|Quinn Snider
|CAN
|42
|11
|2
|2
|2
|39
|65
|723
|787
|39
|3
|37
|0
|6.61
|0.94
|7.55
|Marty Gallant
|CAN
|44
|8
|1
|0
|0
|64
|435
|405
|841
|29
|15
|28
|7
|7.33
|0
|7.33
|Nico Muller
|GER
|42
|4
|9
|0
|3
|99
|742
|159
|901
|42
|0
|31
|0
|6.75
|0
|6.75
|Jiarong Guo
|CHN
|31
|4
|2
|3
|1
|40
|132
|375
|508
|22
|9
|12
|1
|4.56
|1.92
|6.48
|Yina Cartagena
|COL
|29
|2
|6
|0
|1
|85
|482
|391
|873
|29
|0
|21
|0
|6.38
|0
|6.38
|Chris Kocher
|USA
|41
|1
|5
|2
|0
|49
|484
|100
|585
|17
|24
|12
|10
|5.02
|1.29
|6.31
|Michael Ing
|USA
|45
|6
|3
|5
|4
|31
|290
|276
|567
|1
|44
|1
|19
|2.91
|3.14
|6.06
|David Metzger
|GER
|46
|4
|6
|2
|3
|83
|554
|166
|722
|31
|15
|24
|6
|4.94
|1.11
|6.03
|Leo Stanguennec
|FRA
|59
|3
|6
|3
|4
|92
|447
|343
|789
|33
|26
|23
|8
|4.42
|1.57
|5.99
|Kaela Helton
|USA
|45
|5
|4
|3
|1
|35
|152
|297
|448
|21
|24
|17
|13
|3.95
|1.96
|5.92
|Paul Herkens
|GER
|45
|3
|3
|6
|1
|24
|174
|169
|344
|2
|43
|2
|12
|2.75
|3.15
|5.91
|Grant Lindsley
|USA
|44
|2
|7
|0
|0
|49
|372
|256
|626
|19
|25
|14
|14
|5.79
|0
|5.79
|Henry Ing
|USA
|46
|8
|4
|0
|2
|59
|179
|554
|732
|20
|26
|17
|13
|5.7
|0
|5.7
|Anna Thompson
|USA
|44
|3
|5
|2
|2
|61
|330
|276
|606
|18
|26
|12
|11
|4.23
|1.27
|5.5
|Raphy Hayes
|USA
|42
|5
|6
|2
|6
|57
|352
|577
|929
|37
|5
|28
|4
|4.22
|1.26
|5.49
|Rob Andrews
|AUS
|37
|3
|4
|3
|3
|49
|266
|337
|603
|23
|14
|11
|4
|3.76
|1.52
|5.28
|Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky
|FRA
|40
|7
|2
|2
|5
|109
|578
|210
|788
|39
|1
|27
|0
|3.97
|1.29
|5.26
|Masashi Kurono
|JPN
|33
|5
|5
|1
|4
|53
|201
|592
|792
|31
|2
|20
|1
|4.58
|0.62
|5.2
|Carolyn Finney
|USA
|43
|2
|4
|1
|2
|66
|367
|320
|688
|20
|23
|17
|12
|4.42
|0.62
|5.04
|Cat Phillips
|AUS
|47
|1
|4
|2
|2
|31
|240
|379
|617
|30
|17
|17
|4
|4.11
|0.9
|5.01
|Dylan Freechild
|USA
|46
|1
|7
|2
|3
|114
|656
|-19
|638
|20
|26
|17
|13
|3.72
|1.25
|4.97
|Lauren Kimura
|CAN
|44
|2
|2
|2
|1
|60
|338
|178
|517
|40
|4
|37
|0
|3.61
|1.08
|4.69
|Charlotte Schall
|GER
|47
|2
|3
|1
|2
|67
|338
|269
|609
|39
|8
|28
|1
|4.07
|0.62
|4.69
|Andrés Ramirez
|COL
|35
|6
|4
|1
|1
|74
|102
|348
|450
|30
|5
|23
|2
|3.95
|0.74
|4.69
|Lison Bornot
|FRA
|61
|6
|2
|2
|3
|52
|60
|498
|557
|39
|22
|29
|10
|3.57
|1.09
|4.66
|Yuko Kashino
|JPN
|39
|2
|6
|0
|0
|21
|239
|213
|451
|32
|7
|20
|1
|4.49
|0
|4.49
|Shumpei Makiyama
|JPN
|30
|4
|4
|2
|2
|17
|216
|225
|442
|2
|28
|0
|9
|3.17
|1.26
|4.43
|Taino Arakawa
|JPN
|31
|9
|0
|1
|0
|26
|-37
|367
|330
|28
|3
|17
|0
|3.79
|0.62
|4.41
|Ivan Alba
|COL
|33
|4
|3
|2
|2
|55
|264
|188
|451
|30
|3
|22
|0
|2.88
|1.23
|4.1
|Brittney Dos Santos
|CAN
|33
|3
|5
|0
|3
|36
|365
|210
|575
|27
|6
|25
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Gagan Chatha
|CAN
|45
|2
|4
|2
|2
|50
|399
|18
|418
|1
|44
|0
|15
|2.78
|1.21
|3.99
|Yu Zeng
|CHN
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|44
|268
|115
|382
|12
|18
|5
|3
|3.33
|0.62
|3.95
|Manuela Cárdenas
|COL
|39
|2
|3
|0
|1
|71
|419
|120
|539
|7
|32
|5
|8
|3.76
|0
|3.76
|Jakob Dieckmann
|GER
|39
|7
|2
|0
|3
|32
|139
|403
|541
|35
|4
|26
|1
|3.52
|0
|3.52
|Valeria Cárdenas
|COL
|32
|4
|3
|0
|4
|107
|371
|387
|757
|30
|2
|22
|0
|3.49
|0
|3.49
|Kami Groom
|USA
|40
|5
|2
|0
|0
|18
|15
|314
|331
|21
|19
|16
|8
|3.42
|0
|3.42
|Claire Trop
|USA
|42
|7
|0
|1
|1
|25
|14
|303
|316
|17
|25
|13
|11
|2.68
|0.63
|3.3
|Sarah Jacobsohn
|CAN
|44
|0
|8
|0
|4
|42
|150
|427
|577
|32
|12
|30
|3
|3.29
|0
|3.29
|Malcolm Bryson
|CAN
|43
|1
|3
|3
|3
|40
|212
|167
|378
|1
|42
|0
|14
|1.33
|1.83
|3.16
|Sam McGuckin
|AUS
|39
|4
|3
|0
|2
|44
|110
|301
|410
|22
|17
|14
|2
|3.11
|0
|3.11
|Mayuka Takada
|JPN
|32
|3
|3
|0
|3
|54
|147
|419
|567
|32
|0
|20
|0
|3.04
|0
|3.04
|Xin Li
|CHN
|31
|3
|2
|0
|3
|64
|314
|193
|507
|16
|15
|8
|3
|2.98
|0
|2.98
|Mika Kurahashi
|CAN
|49
|1
|3
|1
|2
|34
|164
|253
|416
|25
|24
|23
|7
|2.47
|0.47
|2.94
|Levke Walczak
|GER
|61
|12
|3
|1
|9
|51
|152
|569
|721
|35
|26
|27
|4
|2.32
|0.62
|2.94
|Jonathan Keys
|AUS
|35
|2
|7
|0
|4
|58
|387
|196
|582
|21
|14
|12
|4
|2.94
|0
|2.94
|Quan Mao
|CHN
|35
|0
|6
|2
|7
|70
|498
|69
|567
|25
|10
|14
|1
|1.64
|1.16
|2.8
|Jorge Bulla
|COL
|35
|0
|5
|2
|3
|38
|250
|118
|368
|10
|25
|7
|8
|1.5
|1.23
|2.72
|Zoe Forget
|FRA
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|15
|96
|154
|250
|2
|35
|1
|8
|2.04
|0.67
|2.71
|Bill Foreman
|AUS
|36
|2
|1
|1
|1
|27
|190
|113
|303
|28
|8
|15
|2
|2.23
|0.45
|2.68
|Chloe Vallet
|FRA
|54
|0
|4
|0
|2
|44
|215
|225
|440
|37
|17
|26
|7
|2.66
|0
|2.66
|Florence Dionne
|CAN
|44
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|7
|76
|83
|1
|43
|0
|13
|0.79
|1.8
|2.59
|Ximena Montaña
|COL
|32
|3
|1
|1
|0
|18
|31
|141
|172
|0
|32
|0
|8
|1.82
|0.74
|2.56
|Salome Raulet
|FRA
|37
|2
|0
|1
|2
|56
|277
|109
|387
|37
|0
|26
|0
|1.94
|0.62
|2.56
|Akifumi Muraoka
|JPN
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|167
|48
|215
|2
|31
|1
|9
|1.83
|0.68
|2.51
|Mark Lloyd
|CAN
|42
|3
|1
|1
|1
|12
|111
|167
|279
|1
|41
|0
|12
|2.01
|0.47
|2.48
|Dawn Culton
|USA
|45
|3
|2
|0
|1
|18
|79
|280
|361
|19
|26
|15
|13
|2.45
|0
|2.45
|Riyu Shimizu
|JPN
|31
|0
|3
|0
|3
|45
|418
|118
|536
|30
|1
|18
|0
|2.34
|0
|2.34
|Hartley Greenwald
|GER
|38
|2
|2
|1
|2
|25
|118
|169
|288
|15
|23
|10
|8
|1.72
|0.62
|2.34
|Chloe Ollivier
|FRA
|43
|5
|0
|1
|1
|16
|-1
|222
|224
|2
|41
|1
|10
|1.64
|0.67
|2.3
|Lisa Schutz
|GER
|45
|0
|2
|2
|2
|27
|166
|111
|278
|28
|17
|22
|6
|1.18
|1.1
|2.28
|Kya Wiya
|AUS
|35
|4
|2
|0
|2
|24
|41
|250
|292
|26
|9
|14
|1
|2.2
|0
|2.2
|Angela Pidgeon
|AUS
|26
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|19
|91
|111
|12
|14
|8
|3
|1.5
|0.62
|2.12
|Nis-Julius Sontag
|GER
|44
|2
|2
|0
|1
|29
|202
|67
|271
|3
|41
|3
|13
|2.11
|0
|2.11
|Molly Wedge
|CAN
|46
|4
|1
|1
|1
|13
|18
|157
|175
|1
|45
|0
|14
|1.63
|0.47
|2.1
|Maria Forero
|COL
|28
|2
|1
|1
|0
|17
|19
|133
|151
|1
|27
|1
|7
|1.47
|0.62
|2.09
|Ryota Suzuki
|JPN
|34
|1
|2
|0
|3
|54
|515
|-33
|483
|28
|6
|19
|2
|1.96
|0
|1.96
|Nici Prien
|GER
|40
|2
|2
|1
|3
|27
|36
|283
|321
|35
|5
|25
|2
|1.34
|0.62
|1.96
|Laura Ospina
|COL
|29
|2
|2
|0
|1
|31
|128
|147
|275
|25
|4
|19
|1
|1.9
|0
|1.9
|Ava Mueller
|GER
|45
|3
|1
|1
|2
|33
|215
|32
|247
|16
|29
|11
|9
|1.27
|0.63
|1.89
|Tifaine Latchy
|FRA
|34
|0
|3
|1
|2
|38
|165
|149
|313
|32
|2
|21
|0
|1.34
|0.47
|1.81
|Alex Prentice
|AUS
|33
|1
|0
|0
|3
|50
|324
|137
|460
|30
|3
|14
|1
|1.77
|0
|1.77
|Anouchka Beaudry
|CAN
|48
|3
|4
|0
|4
|26
|130
|276
|407
|14
|34
|14
|12
|1.73
|0
|1.73
|Kamari Imanishi
|JPN
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|19
|110
|110
|220
|14
|11
|12
|6
|1.06
|0.62
|1.68
|Alex Ladomatos
|AUS
|30
|0
|2
|0
|2
|48
|204
|103
|305
|14
|16
|9
|2
|1.65
|0
|1.65
|Maria Paula Santos
|COL
|32
|3
|1
|0
|1
|46
|127
|115
|241
|17
|15
|14
|4
|1.64
|0
|1.64
|Yingyi Xu
|CHN
|31
|4
|2
|0
|3
|15
|24
|301
|325
|16
|15
|7
|2
|1.61
|0
|1.61
|Bo Liu
|CHN
|30
|3
|1
|0
|4
|59
|287
|119
|405
|24
|6
|13
|1
|1.54
|0
|1.54
|Marques Brownlee
|USA
|41
|4
|2
|1
|6
|62
|389
|101
|489
|18
|23
|12
|10
|0.7
|0.62
|1.32
|Manuel Candamil
|COL
|27
|2
|1
|0
|1
|50
|80
|120
|198
|24
|3
|18
|0
|1.21
|0
|1.21
|Sho Okajima
|JPN
|31
|3
|4
|0
|4
|20
|162
|198
|360
|1
|30
|1
|9
|1.12
|0
|1.12
|Simón Ramirez
|COL
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|28
|35
|96
|130
|11
|20
|7
|4
|0.4
|0.62
|1.02
|Lu Zhang
|CHN
|30
|0
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2
|157
|159
|20
|10
|10
|2
|0.98
|0
|0.98
|Simon Ruelle
|FRA
|39
|2
|2
|0
|3
|20
|104
|168
|272
|1
|38
|0
|9
|0.97
|0
|0.97
|Sullivan Roblet
|FRA
|22
|2
|2
|1
|3
|24
|87
|70
|156
|0
|22
|0
|8
|0.51
|0.45
|0.96
|Simei Wei
|CHN
|38
|0
|3
|0
|4
|42
|175
|144
|320
|30
|8
|14
|2
|0.89
|0
|0.89
|Sayako Nemoto
|JPN
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-31
|45
|14
|0
|31
|0
|9
|0.11
|0.68
|0.78
|Gael Ancelin
|FRA
|44
|1
|2
|3
|8
|67
|409
|-11
|396
|4
|40
|2
|13
|-1.12
|1.91
|0.78
|Camille Blanc
|FRA
|49
|1
|0
|2
|2
|11
|20
|102
|123
|8
|41
|7
|12
|-0.14
|0.92
|0.78
|Zhaoje Zhou
|CHN
|26
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|71
|62
|133
|13
|13
|6
|3
|0.68
|0
|0.68
|Georgia Egan-Griffiths
|AUS
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|32
|36
|68
|3
|24
|3
|3
|0.65
|0
|0.65
|Anqi Zhou
|CHN
|30
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|-30
|117
|87
|21
|9
|12
|0
|0.59
|0
|0.59
|Masahiro Matsuno
|JPN
|26
|0
|2
|0
|4
|36
|311
|89
|400
|22
|4
|10
|0
|0.57
|0
|0.57
|Claire Chastain
|USA
|42
|0
|1
|1
|3
|42
|97
|153
|250
|18
|24
|12
|10
|-0.07
|0.62
|0.55
|Joana Erdmann
|GER
|43
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|-37
|144
|108
|3
|40
|3
|13
|0.01
|0.48
|0.48
|Miwa Tajima
|JPN
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|29
|35
|3
|24
|3
|7
|0.42
|0
|0.42
|Xiaoyun Gao
|CHN
|29
|2
|0
|0
|4
|18
|31
|227
|256
|12
|17
|6
|4
|0.36
|0
|0.36
|Lyra Meehan
|AUS
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|9
|23
|1
|18
|0
|2
|0.35
|0
|0.35
|Olivia Carr
|AUS
|37
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|58
|58
|26
|11
|15
|2
|0.32
|0
|0.32
|James Bray
|AUS
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|20
|37
|0
|21
|0
|4
|0.26
|0
|0.26
|Jonathan Cantor
|COL
|26
|0
|1
|0
|0
|32
|30
|-16
|15
|1
|25
|0
|6
|0.24
|0
|0.24
|Xuanxuan Wang
|CHN
|38
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|13
|100
|113
|19
|19
|8
|3
|-0.28
|0.48
|0.2
|Juan Manuel Cortes Amariles
|COL
|33
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|31
|81
|112
|2
|31
|2
|8
|0.11
|0
|0.11
|Hikari Miyashi
|JPN
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Ying Zhang
|CHN
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|68
|-65
|4
|4
|13
|2
|2
|-0.01
|0
|-0.01
|Verena Woloson
|GER
|37
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|-11
|69
|59
|0
|37
|0
|11
|-0.02
|0
|-0.02
|Alex Gan
|AUS
|26
|1
|0
|0
|7
|53
|296
|111
|405
|16
|10
|8
|1
|-0.37
|0
|-0.37
|Xue Li
|CHN
|31
|1
|0
|0
|3
|27
|86
|27
|112
|18
|13
|9
|1
|-0.84
|0
|-0.84