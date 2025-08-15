World Games 2025: Semifinal Box Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from the semifinal round of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!

August 15, 2025

After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Here are box scores for each game from the semifinal matches of the World Games 2025. Following the event, we are hoping to capture the statistics from consolation play, as well. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).

Key

PP: Points Played
G: Goals
A: Assists
B: Blocks
T: Turnovers
Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards
Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards
Tot. Yards: Total Yards
OPP: Offensive Points Played
DPP: Defensive Points Played
OPS: Offensive Points Scored
DPS: Defensive Points Scored

Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored
Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored

EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.
EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents
EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents

Canada 13-9 Germany

CanadaGermany
Score139
Completions97% (129/133)95% (125/132)
Hold % (Points)100% (10/10)75% (9/12)
Break % (Possessions)60% (3/5)0% (0/2)
Blocks20
Turnovers47

Canada

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Mika Kurahashi15100110407311496910.260.000.26
Anouchka Beaudry140101738397877720.020.000.02
Lauren Kimura1210011681551361021000.410.000.41
Molly Wedge1210003-26462012030.580.000.58
Florence Dionne1200200000012030.001.331.33
Sarah Jacobsohn12040016561912471021012.320.002.32
Gagan Chatha1211009371047012030.650.000.65
Malcolm Bryson11000195605601103-0.290.00-0.29
Malik Auger-Semmar11210010419013056511.370.001.37
Marty Gallant112000192079029792912.320.002.32
Thomas Edmonds11140029379884671011003.960.003.96
Mark Lloyd11110055448103011031.020.001.02
Quinn Snider1031001332412431001002.300.002.30

Germany

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Levke Walczak17220212668014689700.310.000.31
Conrad Schloer16110010249211688601.110.001.11
Charlotte Schall15010122109104214123900.930.000.93
David Metzger1202003016762229111801.870.001.87
Lisa Schutz100000416233991700.260.000.26
Ava Mueller10000110467535530-0.310.00-0.31
Joana Erdmann1000001-1014419100.020.000.02
Nico Muller1032022817753230100701.040.001.04
Paul Herkens100100130103919100.430.000.43
Jakob Dieckmann1010005-17563973500.430.000.43
Nis-Julius Sontag101000741287028200.630.000.63
Hartley Greenwald910006-6797345300.650.000.65
Nici Prien900015944536340-0.310.00-0.31
Verena Woloson60000000006000.000.000.00

USA 13-9 France

USAFrance
Score139
Completions93% (130/140)92% (156/169)
Hold % (Points)70% (7/10)50% (6/12)
Break % (Possessions)67% (6/9)43% (3/7)
Blocks35
Turnovers1013

United States

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Dylan Freechild13020027181-1616567541.490.001.49
Henry Ing134101186916823767542.050.002.05
Kaela Helton13322184512817376541.620.982.60
Dawn Culton1201014612913657440.610.000.61
Carolyn Finney120102151147919366540.510.000.51
Michael Ing11100163474108011050.430.000.43
Kami Groom1120004-71049856421.040.001.04
Raphy Hayes11130117223127350101712.620.002.62
Grant Lindsley11010010895013865341.120.001.12
Anna Thompson10100181052212746220.550.000.55
Claire Trop1000003-24512646320.180.000.18
Chris Kocher9021015168617536221.550.492.04
Claire Chastain9000088637145220.480.000.48
Marques Brownlee91002103058884522-0.200.00-0.20

France

PlayerPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Leo Stanguennec170113185931908933-0.670.49-0.18
Elliot Bonnet1514023114420334796522.300.002.30
Lison Bornot1500007103343105530.290.000.29
Chloe Vallet140100106445109104610.920.000.92
Paul Benvegnen14300230123182305122601.640.001.64
Chloe Ollivier123011612106119210130.880.491.36
Camille Blanc11100046384529130.490.000.49
Gael Ancelin1101121984191032913-0.100.490.39
Salome Raulet1000001710516121100500.810.000.81
Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky1011122212074194100500.700.491.19
Zoe Forget90010323214418010.300.490.78
Simon Ruelle9000173619551802-0.120.00-0.12
Tifaine Latchy70100424234770400.500.000.50

 

Totals Through Semifinals

Players whose teams competed in semifinals have updated stats. All other players have stats updated through day three. We hope to update the stats for Colombia, Australia, China, and Japan in the near future.

NameTeamPPGABTTouchesThrYdsRecYdsTotYdsOPPDPPOPSDPSEDGE-OEDGE-BEDGE
Thomas EdmondsCAN4659111131071305137539737211.230.4711.7
Paul BenvegnenFRA536132516095647314294583119.920.9210.84
Conrad SchloerGER585123147356539895243419128.71.8710.56
Elliot BonnetFRA5989151043441036138139202749.040.459.49
Malik Auger-SemmarCAN4688005041351993230162859.209.2
Quinn SniderCAN421122239657237873933706.610.947.55
Marty GallantCAN4481006443540584129152877.3307.33
Nico MullerGER424903997421599014203106.7506.75
Jiarong GuoCHN314231401323755082291214.561.926.48
Yina CartagenaCOL292601854823918732902106.3806.38
Chris KocherUSA41152049484100585172412105.021.296.31
Michael IngUSA456354312902765671441192.913.146.06
David MetzgerGER4646238355416672231152464.941.116.03
Leo StanguennecFRA5936349244734378933262384.421.575.99
Kaela HeltonUSA45543135152297448212417133.951.965.92
Paul HerkensGER453361241741693442432122.753.155.91
Grant LindsleyUSA44270049372256626192514145.7905.79
Henry IngUSA46840259179554732202617135.705.7
Anna ThompsonUSA44352261330276606182612114.231.275.5
Raphy HayesUSA425626573525779293752844.221.265.49
Rob AndrewsAUS3734334926633760323141143.761.525.28
Sacha Poitte-SokolskyFRA4072251095782107883912703.971.295.26
Masashi KuronoJPN335514532015927923122014.580.625.2
Carolyn FinneyUSA43241266367320688202317124.420.625.04
Cat PhillipsAUS4714223124037961730171744.110.95.01
Dylan FreechildUSA461723114656-19638202617133.721.254.97
Lauren KimuraCAN442221603381785174043703.611.084.69
Charlotte SchallGER472312673382696093982814.070.624.69
Andrés RamirezCOL356411741023484503052323.950.744.69
Lison BornotFRA6162235260498557392229103.571.094.66
Yuko KashinoJPN392600212392134513272014.4904.49
Shumpei MakiyamaJPN30442217216225442228093.171.264.43
Taino ArakawaJPN31901026-373673302831703.790.624.41
Ivan AlbaCOL334322552641884513032202.881.234.1
Brittney Dos SantosCAN33350336365210575276251404
Gagan ChathaCAN45242250399184181440152.781.213.99
Yu ZengCHN301311442681153821218533.330.623.95
Manuela CárdenasCOL39230171419120539732583.7603.76
Jakob DieckmannGER397203321394035413542613.5203.52
Valeria CárdenasCOL3243041073713877573022203.4903.49
Kami GroomUSA405200181531433121191683.4203.42
Claire TropUSA4270112514303316172513112.680.633.3
Sarah JacobsohnCAN4408044215042757732123033.2903.29
Malcolm BrysonCAN431333402121673781420141.331.833.16
Sam McGuckinAUS3943024411030141022171423.1103.11
Mayuka TakadaJPN323303541474195673202003.0403.04
Xin LiCHN313203643141935071615832.9802.98
Mika KurahashiCAN4913123416425341625242372.470.472.94
Levke WalczakGER61123195115256972135262742.320.622.94
Jonathan KeysAUS3527045838719658221141242.9402.94
Quan MaoCHN350627704986956725101411.641.162.8
Jorge BullaCOL350523382501183681025781.51.232.72
Zoe ForgetFRA3720101596154250235182.040.672.71
Bill ForemanAUS362111271901133032881522.230.452.68
Chloe ValletFRA5404024421522544037172672.6602.66
Florence DionneCAN4410304776831430130.791.82.59
Ximena MontañaCOL3231101831141172032081.820.742.56
Salome RauletFRA372012562771093873702601.940.622.56
Akifumi MuraokaJPN3311101616748215231191.830.682.51
Mark LloydCAN423111121111672791410122.010.472.48
Dawn CultonUSA4532011879280361192615132.4502.45
Riyu ShimizuJPN310303454181185363011802.3402.34
Hartley GreenwaldGER3822122511816928815231081.720.622.34
Chloe OllivierFRA43501116-12222242411101.640.672.3
Lisa SchutzGER4502222716611127828172261.181.12.28
Kya WiyaAUS35420224412502922691412.202.2
Angela PidgeonAUS263110419911111214831.50.622.12
Nis-Julius SontagGER44220129202672713413132.1102.11
Molly WedgeCAN46411113181571751450141.630.472.1
Maria ForeroCOL2821101719133151127171.470.622.09
Ryota SuzukiJPN34120354515-334832861921.9601.96
Nici PrienGER40221327362833213552521.340.621.96
Laura OspinaCOL292201311281472752541911.901.9
Ava MuellerGER453112332153224716291191.270.631.89
Tifaine LatchyFRA340312381651493133222101.340.471.81
Alex PrenticeAUS331003503241374603031411.7701.77
Anouchka BeaudryCAN48340426130276407143414121.7301.73
Kamari ImanishiJPN2510111911011022014111261.060.621.68
Alex LadomatosAUS300202482041033051416921.6501.65
Maria Paula SantosCOL3231014612711524117151441.6401.64
Yingyi XuCHN31420315243013251615721.6101.61
Bo LiuCHN303104592871194052461311.5401.54
Marques BrownleeUSA41421662389101489182312100.70.621.32
Manuel CandamilCOL27210150801201982431801.2101.21
Sho OkajimaJPN31340420162198360130191.1201.12
Simón RamirezCOL3110112835961301120740.40.621.02
Lu ZhangCHN30010120215715920101020.9800.98
Simon RuelleFRA39220320104168272138090.9700.97
Sullivan RobletFRA222213248770156022080.510.450.96
Simei WeiCHN380304421751443203081420.8900.89
Sayako NemotoJPN3100104-314514031090.110.680.78
Gael AncelinFRA44123867409-11396440213-1.121.910.78
Camille BlancFRA4910221120102123841712-0.140.920.78
Zhaoje ZhouCHN2611011671621331313630.6800.68
Georgia Egan-GriffithsAUS2710008323668324330.6500.65
Anqi ZhouCHN30200110-30117872191200.5900.59
Masahiro MatsunoJPN26020436311894002241000.5700.57
Claire ChastainUSA420113429715325018241210-0.070.620.55
Joana ErdmannGER4310129-371441083403130.010.480.48
Miwa TajimaJPN271000262935324370.4200.42
Xiaoyun GaoCHN29200418312272561217640.3600.36
Lyra MeehanAUS190100115923118020.3500.35
Olivia CarrAUS37300140585826111520.3200.32
James BrayAUS2100002182037021040.2600.26
Jonathan CantorCOL2601003230-1615125060.2400.24
Xuanxuan WangCHN3811131813100113191983-0.280.480.2
Juan Manuel Cortes AmarilesCOL330001143181112231280.1100.11
Hikari MiyashiJPN250000000002509000
Ying ZhangCHN1700002168-65441322-0.010-0.01
Verena WolosonGER3700016-116959037011-0.020-0.02
Alex GanAUS26100753296111405161081-0.370-0.37
Xue LiCHN311003278627112181391-0.840-0.84
