World Games 2025: Semifinal Box Scores & Totals

Box scores, including yardage data and advanced stats, from the semifinal round of the 2025 World Games. Will be updated as we finalize them!

Ultiworld’s coverage of the World Games 2025 is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole. It includes EDGE, which can be summarized as converting goals, assists, blocks, turnovers, and yards gained into one metric, while accounting for the scoring and turnover environment.

Here are box scores for each game from the semifinal matches of the World Games 2025. Following the event, we are hoping to capture the statistics from consolation play, as well. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).

Key

PP: Points Played

G: Goals

A: Assists

B: Blocks

T: Turnovers

Thr. Yards: Throwing Yards

Rec. Yards: Receiving Yards

Tot. Yards: Total Yards

OPP: Offensive Points Played

DPP: Defensive Points Played

OPS: Offensive Points Scored

DPS: Defensive Points Scored

Hold %: Percentage of offensive points scored

Break %: Percentage of defensive possessions scored

EDGE-O: TotYds* 0.007 (Approx) + (AST+GLS)* 0.18 (Approx) – TRNS*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents. Actual coefficients depend on league averages.

EDGE-B: Blocks*GameSE. Measured in Goal Equivalents

EDGE: EDGE-O + EDGE-B. Measured in Goal Equivalents

Canada 13-9 Germany

Canada Germany Score 13 9 Completions 97% (129/133) 95% (125/132) Hold % (Points) 100% (10/10) 75% (9/12) Break % (Possessions) 60% (3/5) 0% (0/2) Blocks 2 0 Turnovers 4 7

Canada

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Mika Kurahashi 15 1 0 0 1 10 40 73 114 9 6 9 1 0.26 0.00 0.26 Anouchka Beaudry 14 0 1 0 1 7 38 39 78 7 7 7 2 0.02 0.00 0.02 Lauren Kimura 12 1 0 0 1 16 81 55 136 10 2 10 0 0.41 0.00 0.41 Molly Wedge 12 1 0 0 0 3 -2 64 62 0 12 0 3 0.58 0.00 0.58 Florence Dionne 12 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 3 0.00 1.33 1.33 Sarah Jacobsohn 12 0 4 0 0 16 56 191 247 10 2 10 1 2.32 0.00 2.32 Gagan Chatha 12 1 1 0 0 9 37 10 47 0 12 0 3 0.65 0.00 0.65 Malcolm Bryson 11 0 0 0 1 9 56 0 56 0 11 0 3 -0.29 0.00 -0.29 Malik Auger-Semmar 11 2 1 0 0 10 41 90 130 5 6 5 1 1.37 0.00 1.37 Marty Gallant 11 2 0 0 0 19 207 90 297 9 2 9 1 2.32 0.00 2.32 Thomas Edmonds 11 1 4 0 0 29 379 88 467 10 1 10 0 3.96 0.00 3.96 Mark Lloyd 11 1 1 0 0 5 54 48 103 0 11 0 3 1.02 0.00 1.02 Quinn Snider 10 3 1 0 0 13 3 241 243 10 0 10 0 2.30 0.00 2.30

Germany

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Levke Walczak 17 2 2 0 2 12 66 80 146 8 9 7 0 0.31 0.00 0.31 Conrad Schloer 16 1 1 0 0 10 24 92 116 8 8 6 0 1.11 0.00 1.11 Charlotte Schall 15 0 1 0 1 22 109 104 214 12 3 9 0 0.93 0.00 0.93 David Metzger 12 0 2 0 0 30 167 62 229 11 1 8 0 1.87 0.00 1.87 Lisa Schutz 10 0 0 0 0 4 16 23 39 9 1 7 0 0.26 0.00 0.26 Ava Mueller 10 0 0 0 1 10 46 7 53 5 5 3 0 -0.31 0.00 -0.31 Joana Erdmann 10 0 0 0 0 1 -10 14 4 1 9 1 0 0.02 0.00 0.02 Nico Muller 10 3 2 0 2 28 177 53 230 10 0 7 0 1.04 0.00 1.04 Paul Herkens 10 0 1 0 0 1 30 10 39 1 9 1 0 0.43 0.00 0.43 Jakob Dieckmann 10 1 0 0 0 5 -17 56 39 7 3 5 0 0.43 0.00 0.43 Nis-Julius Sontag 10 1 0 0 0 7 41 28 70 2 8 2 0 0.63 0.00 0.63 Hartley Greenwald 9 1 0 0 0 6 -6 79 73 4 5 3 0 0.65 0.00 0.65 Nici Prien 9 0 0 0 1 5 9 44 53 6 3 4 0 -0.31 0.00 -0.31 Verena Woloson 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0.00 0.00 0.00

USA 13-9 France

USA France Score 13 9 Completions 93% (130/140) 92% (156/169) Hold % (Points) 70% (7/10) 50% (6/12) Break % (Possessions) 67% (6/9) 43% (3/7) Blocks 3 5 Turnovers 10 13

United States

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Dylan Freechild 13 0 2 0 0 27 181 -16 165 6 7 5 4 1.49 0.00 1.49 Henry Ing 13 4 1 0 1 18 69 168 237 6 7 5 4 2.05 0.00 2.05 Kaela Helton 13 3 2 2 1 8 45 128 173 7 6 5 4 1.62 0.98 2.60 Dawn Culton 12 0 1 0 1 4 6 129 136 5 7 4 4 0.61 0.00 0.61 Carolyn Finney 12 0 1 0 2 15 114 79 193 6 6 5 4 0.51 0.00 0.51 Michael Ing 11 1 0 0 1 6 34 74 108 0 11 0 5 0.43 0.00 0.43 Kami Groom 11 2 0 0 0 4 -7 104 98 5 6 4 2 1.04 0.00 1.04 Raphy Hayes 11 1 3 0 1 17 223 127 350 10 1 7 1 2.62 0.00 2.62 Grant Lindsley 11 0 1 0 0 10 89 50 138 6 5 3 4 1.12 0.00 1.12 Anna Thompson 10 1 0 0 1 8 105 22 127 4 6 2 2 0.55 0.00 0.55 Claire Trop 10 0 0 0 0 3 -24 51 26 4 6 3 2 0.18 0.00 0.18 Chris Kocher 9 0 2 1 0 15 168 6 175 3 6 2 2 1.55 0.49 2.04 Claire Chastain 9 0 0 0 0 8 8 63 71 4 5 2 2 0.48 0.00 0.48 Marques Brownlee 9 1 0 0 2 10 30 58 88 4 5 2 2 -0.20 0.00 -0.20

France

Player PP G A B T Touches ThrYds RecYds TotYds OPP DPP OPS DPS EDGE-O EDGE-B EDGE Leo Stanguennec 17 0 1 1 3 18 59 31 90 8 9 3 3 -0.67 0.49 -0.18 Elliot Bonnet 15 1 4 0 2 31 144 203 347 9 6 5 2 2.30 0.00 2.30 Lison Bornot 15 0 0 0 0 7 10 33 43 10 5 5 3 0.29 0.00 0.29 Chloe Vallet 14 0 1 0 0 10 64 45 109 10 4 6 1 0.92 0.00 0.92 Paul Benvegnen 14 3 0 0 2 30 123 182 305 12 2 6 0 1.64 0.00 1.64 Chloe Ollivier 12 3 0 1 1 6 12 106 119 2 10 1 3 0.88 0.49 1.36 Camille Blanc 11 1 0 0 0 4 6 38 45 2 9 1 3 0.49 0.00 0.49 Gael Ancelin 11 0 1 1 2 19 84 19 103 2 9 1 3 -0.10 0.49 0.39 Salome Raulet 10 0 0 0 0 17 105 16 121 10 0 5 0 0.81 0.00 0.81 Sacha Poitte-Sokolsky 10 1 1 1 2 22 120 74 194 10 0 5 0 0.70 0.49 1.19 Zoe Forget 9 0 0 1 0 3 23 21 44 1 8 0 1 0.30 0.49 0.78 Simon Ruelle 9 0 0 0 1 7 36 19 55 1 8 0 2 -0.12 0.00 -0.12 Tifaine Latchy 7 0 1 0 0 4 24 23 47 7 0 4 0 0.50 0.00 0.50

Totals Through Semifinals

Players whose teams competed in semifinals have updated stats. All other players have stats updated through day three. We hope to update the stats for Colombia, Australia, China, and Japan in the near future.