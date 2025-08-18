Elite-Select Challenge 2025: Tournament Recap (Men’s Div.)

No championship game followed two universe-point semifinals as weather postponements and a level 3 heat advisory overrode the last round of play

August 18, 2025 by in Recap

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Wow, what a weekend. This year’s edition of Elite-Select Challenge proved to be the chaos filled, last-ditch effort event that it is for many teams looking to get into bid-earning range before the Series. The storylines viewers followed for the weekend all revolved around the ever-changing bid picture and what this tournament could do to effect it. Combined with weather abnormalities and delays, it was really quite the way to end the regular season. Let’s take a look at everything of note that went down in Indiana below.

Be sure to check out our film archive and the day’s results:

Too Hot For Frisbee

Unfortunately, the tournament was unable to reach its crescendo due to it being a scorcher in Indiana this weekend. The conditions reached their peak just before the finals were about to begin, and with no confirmed return-to-play time available, it just made sense for teams to pack it up and head to the airport or pile into the car for the long ride home. While unlucky for a tournament of this level where teams travel from all over the country to get a crack at one another, thankfully we were treated to some fantastic games both in pool play and in the bracket.

Semifinal Showdowns

Raleigh-Durham United’s Samuel Good gets a layout block at the 2025 Elite-Select Challenge. Photo: Rudy Desort – UltiPhotos.com

Elite-Select Challenge 2025: Tournament Recap (Men’s Div.) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Matt Fazzalaro
    Matt Fazzalaro

    Matt began playing ultimate in 2017 at Lambert High school in Forsyth County, Georgia. In his college career he played one year with the Samford Dogma and three years with the Georgia Jojah. Matt cites the Athens, GA ultimate community as the best he has ever experienced and also fell in love with goalty there. Matt now lives, works, and plays ultimate in Atlanta, GA.

  Elite-Select Challenge 2025: Tournament Recap (Men's Div.)
