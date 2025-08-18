Elite-Select Challenge 2025: Tournament Recap (Men’s Div.)

No championship game followed two universe-point semifinals as weather postponements and a level 3 heat advisory overrode the last round of play

Wow, what a weekend. This year’s edition of Elite-Select Challenge proved to be the chaos filled, last-ditch effort event that it is for many teams looking to get into bid-earning range before the Series. The storylines viewers followed for the weekend all revolved around the ever-changing bid picture and what this tournament could do to effect it. Combined with weather abnormalities and delays, it was really quite the way to end the regular season. Let’s take a look at everything of note that went down in Indiana below.

Too Hot For Frisbee

Unfortunately, the tournament was unable to reach its crescendo due to it being a scorcher in Indiana this weekend. The conditions reached their peak just before the finals were about to begin, and with no confirmed return-to-play time available, it just made sense for teams to pack it up and head to the airport or pile into the car for the long ride home. While unlucky for a tournament of this level where teams travel from all over the country to get a crack at one another, thankfully we were treated to some fantastic games both in pool play and in the bracket.

Semifinal Showdowns