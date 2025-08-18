USAU Club Bidwatch REDUX: A Weekend for the Sickos

Taking a deep dive into the rankings implications of an absurd set of results at Elite-Select Challenge, Northwest Fruit Bowl, and Cooler Classic

August 18, 2025 by in Analysis, Recap
Bristol Lovoy of Mile High Trash is all smiles at Elite-Select Challenge 2025. Photo: Rudy Desort – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

While the eyes of the frisbee world were turned towards Chengdu as US and Canada were playing out an all time classic gold medal match at the World Games, bidwatch sickos were having their biggest weekend of the club season.

Elite-Select Challenge, aka “the Bid Swing Classic” aka “Who Wants to Cost Their Region a Bid?” aka “the Algorithm Decision” is the big one, with so many teams in and around the bid earning conversation in attendance. And around the edges of the TCT there were another couple tournaments like Northwest Fruit Bowl and Cooler Classic that ended up having dramatic impacts on the national picture.

Weather weirdness of the not-so-shocking-for-the-Midwest-in-August variety ended up cancelling the last round of games at ESC, so there was no champion crowned in the Men’s division and several teams did not get to their full slate of games across Mixed and Women’s play. That was just another juicy wrinkle for the algorithm weirdos out there who were keeping their eye on the ball of what really mattered – who walks away with a bid and who doesn’t.

Thanks to our projected rankings we can see the impact of the weekend on the rankings and now have a pretty good sense of what the national bid picture looks like. There were some rising triumphs, shocking falls, and a couple bid cutoffs that look too close to call. The Men’s and Mixed divisions in particular saw some really dramatic turns of fate, with the Women’s division getting one bid flip in for good measure.

(Important time for the caveat that these rankings are projections and subject to revision should any scores be re-reported or changed, which could be particularly relevant in the Men’s division as you’ll see below.)

Men’s

USAU Club Bidwatch REDUX: A Weekend for the Sickos is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Patrick Stegemoeller
    Avatar

    Patrick Stegemoeller is a Senior Staff Writer for Ultiworld, co-host of the Sin The Fields podcast, and also a lawyer who lives in Brooklyn.

TAGGED: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "USAU Club Bidwatch REDUX: A Weekend for the Sickos"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. How to Watch Ultimate Frisbee at the 2025 World Games
  2. World Games 2025: France out-Germany Germany to Win Bronze
  3. USAU Club Bidwatch REDUX: A Weekend for the Sickos
  4. Elite-Select Challenge 2025: Tournament Recap (Men’s Div.)
  5. World Games 2025: USA’s Clutch Performance Earns Gold Over Canada
  6. World Games 2025: Medal Round Box Scores & Totals

Recent Videos

  1. Women’s Final

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  2. Grit vs. Flight (Women’s 3rd Place Final)

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  3. Men’s Final

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  4. Toro vs. Austin Disco Club (Mixed Final)

    Aug 17, 2025 in

  5. Sockeye vs. Sub Zero (Men’s Semifinal)

    Aug 17, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  2. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  3. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |
  4. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |
  5. 2025 Masters Championships
    Jul 18 - Jul 21 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • USAU Club Bidwatch REDUX: A Weekend for the Sickos
    Subscriber article
  • Elite-Select Challenge 2025: Tournament Recap (Men’s Div.)
    Subscriber article
  • Inside The Circle: Ledgestone Open Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Women’s Final
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now