Pro Championships 2025: Buy, Hold, Sell (Women’s Div. Day One Recap)

Are you buying what Fury’s selling? You should.

It’s tight at the top. With nothing but eight of the best teams, the1 parity among the cream of the women’s division was on full display through three rounds of pool play. With every team making the bracket, the fireworks are sure to continue. But before you get ready to bet the house on Fury2, we’ve got your guide to the market’s most premium picks for your penny.

Buy

Strong Center Handlers

#12 Raleigh Phoenix came out of Day One looking like one of the most dangerous teams in the field after minimal early season showings, and much of it came down to their ability to both possess and attack, switching between the two fluidly through skilled handler play. The maestros: Alex Barnett and Bridget Mizener. The pair have all the tools to power Phoenix to semis — and maybe even the final. Shifty, aggressive, creative; alone they can will a line into the end zone, and when paired together on the same line they made the #8 Toronto 6ixers poachy looks seem like paper mâché the way they were shredded in the final round. And that’s not even touching on Barnett’s deep attacks with her legs against Fury.