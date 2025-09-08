Charlie and Keith make rulings on ultimate frisbee trends!
September 8, 2025 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast
Episode 566: Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor discuss a few topics including checking in on the USAU club post-season. They then debut a new segment, In or Out!
Tune in LIVE on Youtube Tuesday, September 9rd at 12:00 PM Eastern!
Deep Look LIVE: Club Sectionals; In or Out
