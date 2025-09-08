Mailbag: Raphy on Team Germany, Hammers, Replay Review

Could Raphy have brought home hardware for Germany?

If Christian Boxley makes Team USA over Raphy Hayes, and Raphy goes to Team Germany, how does the World Games shake out?

– Connor D.

Let’s set aside the fact that I think they would have taken Brett Hulsmeyer if they didn’t take Raphy (no disrespect to Box just a better comp as a player). On net, I think the US is approximately the same team. Box is not nearly the thrower that Raphy is (and Raphy was tremendous in the final against Canada), but he’s a stylistically different but similarly lethal deep threat and a really good connector in the offensive midfield. It often felt like the US needed more of that midfield play that Boxley was showing off at London Invite.