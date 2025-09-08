Mailbag: Raphy on Team Germany, Hammers, Replay Review

Could Raphy have brought home hardware for Germany?

September 8, 2025 by in Opinion
Rhino Slam!’s Raphy Hayes celebrates at the 2024 Club Championships. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

You can email me anytime at [email protected] with questions, comments, ideas — whatever you’ve got.

If Christian Boxley makes Team USA over Raphy Hayes, and Raphy goes to Team Germany, how does the World Games shake out?

– Connor D.

Let’s set aside the fact that I think they would have taken Brett Hulsmeyer if they didn’t take Raphy (no disrespect to Box just a better comp as a player). On net, I think the US is approximately the same team. Box is not nearly the thrower that Raphy is (and Raphy was tremendous in the final against Canada), but he’s a stylistically different but similarly lethal deep threat and a really good connector in the offensive midfield. It often felt like the US needed more of that midfield play that Boxley was showing off at London Invite.

Mailbag: Raphy on Team Germany, Hammers, Replay Review is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED:

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Mailbag: Raphy on Team Germany, Hammers, Replay Review"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Mailbag: Raphy on Team Germany, Hammers, Replay Review
  2. Deep Look LIVE: Club Sectionals; In or Out
  3. Pro Championships 2025: If Not Fury, Who? (Women’s Div. Mega Recap)
  4. Club Power Rankings [9/5/25]
  5. Too Hot to Handle: Excessive Heat is Disrupting Ultimate Competitions

Recent Videos

  1. [Showcase] Fury vs. Riot (Women’s Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  2. [Showcase] Hybrid vs. Slow (Mixed Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  3. [Showcase] Revolver vs. Machine (Men’s Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  4. [All-Access] BFG vs. Slow (Mixed Semifinal)

    Aug 31, 2025 in

  5. [All-Access] PoNY vs. Machine (Men’s Semifinal)

    Aug 31, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  2. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  3. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  4. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |
  5. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Mailbag: Raphy on Team Germany, Hammers, Replay Review
    Subscriber article
  • Deep Look LIVE: Club Sectionals; In or Out
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside The Circle: DGLO Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Pro Championships 2025: If Not Fury, Who? (Women’s Div. Mega Recap)
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now