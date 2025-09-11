2025 Club Awards Watchlist

A look at the early shortlists for end-of-season club awards.

All club season long the Ultiworld staff, in addition to doing our best to cover the championship-level storylines as they unfold, take notes on which players are rising above their peers for a special few months. The goal is to be able to identify and celebrate those players’ achievements with awards in November. While a massive portion of awards consideration goes into play at regionals and Nationals, the regular season represents both an important set of contributions and a convenient checkpoint to gauge where some of the contenders for these awards stack up as we head into the final stretch.

Below are five players in each category for each division who have positioned themselves well to pick up some hardware later this year. Please note that none of these lists are either final or complete. They do, however, offer a decent approximate snapshot of the voters’ view points at this stage of the year.

Player of the Year

Women’s Division

Dawn Culton (Phoenix)

Carolyn Normile (Parcha)

Liv Player (Brute Squad)

Anna Thompson (Fury)

Claire Trop (Scandal)

Men’s Division

Christian Boxley (Truck Stop)

Daan De Marrée (Machine)

Tobe Decraene (DiG)

Michael Ing (Revolver)

John Randolph (PoNY)

Mixed Division

Jolie Krebs (XIST)

Claire Revere (Toro)

Rachel Mast (Hybrid)

Khalif El-Salaam (California Burrito)

Joey Wylie (Disco Club)

The Player of the Year race is wide open in all three divisions right now. That’s as it should be! In the best of all possible worlds, the decision will come down to who plays the best late in the bracket at Nationals.