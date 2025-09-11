2025 Club Awards Watchlist

A look at the early shortlists for end-of-season club awards.

September 11, 2025 by in Awards
Washington DC Scandal’s Claire Trop speaks with media after winning the semifinal of the 2024 Club Championships. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

All club season long the Ultiworld staff, in addition to doing our best to cover the championship-level storylines as they unfold, take notes on which players are rising above their peers for a special few months. The goal is to be able to identify and celebrate those players’ achievements with awards in November. While a massive portion of awards consideration goes into play at regionals and Nationals, the regular season represents both an important set of contributions and a convenient checkpoint to gauge where some of the contenders for these awards stack up as we head into the final stretch.

Below are five players in each category for each division who have positioned themselves well to pick up some hardware later this year. Please note that none of these lists are either final or complete. They do, however, offer a decent approximate snapshot of the voters’ view points at this stage of the year.

Player of the Year

Machine’s Daan De Marrée mid-layout at the 2024 Club Championships. Photo: Marshall Lian – UltiPhotos.com

Women’s Division

  • Dawn Culton (Phoenix)
  • Carolyn Normile (Parcha)
  • Liv Player (Brute Squad)
  • Anna Thompson (Fury)
  • Claire Trop (Scandal)

Men’s Division

  • Christian Boxley (Truck Stop)
  • Daan De Marrée (Machine)
  • Tobe Decraene (DiG)
  • Michael Ing (Revolver)
  • John Randolph (PoNY)

Mixed Division

  • Jolie Krebs (XIST)
  • Claire Revere (Toro)
  • Rachel Mast (Hybrid)
  • Khalif El-Salaam (California Burrito)
  • Joey Wylie (Disco Club)

The Player of the Year race is wide open in all three divisions right now. That’s as it should be! In the best of all possible worlds, the decision will come down to who plays the best late in the bracket at Nationals.

2025 Club Awards Watchlist is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

TAGGED: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "2025 Club Awards Watchlist"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Club Sectionals 2025 Roundup
  2. 2025 Club Awards Watchlist
  3. Huckin’ Eh: Club Sectionals Recap
  4. Coach Considerations: The Emotions of Your Opponent
  5. World Games 2025: Team USA in Four Charts

Recent Videos

  1. [Showcase] Fury vs. Riot (Women’s Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  2. [Showcase] Hybrid vs. Slow (Mixed Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  3. [Showcase] Revolver vs. Machine (Men’s Final)

    Sep 1, 2025 in

  4. [All-Access] BFG vs. Slow (Mixed Semifinal)

    Aug 31, 2025 in

  5. [All-Access] PoNY vs. Machine (Men’s Semifinal)

    Aug 31, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  2. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  3. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  4. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |
  5. 2025 Windmill
    Jul 25 - Jul 27 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • 2025 Club Awards Watchlist
    Subscriber article
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Sectionals Memories
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: Club Sectionals Recap
    podcast with bonus segment
  • World Games 2025: Team USA in Four Charts
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now