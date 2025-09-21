Club National Championships 2025 Qualifying Thread

Updating the Club Championships live!

Here is the list of teams that have qualified for the 2025 USA Ultimate National Championships in San Diego, CA! This list will be frequently updated with new information. We’ll be updating our region-by-region breakdowns as results come in.

WOMEN’S DIV. QUALIFIERS

Toronto 6ixers (GL1)

Washington DC Scandal (MA)

Pittsburgh Parcha (MA)

Washington DC Grit (MA3)

Madison Heist (NC1)

Boston Brute Squad (NE1)

New York Bent (NE2)

Quebec Iris (NE3)

Seattle Riot (NW)

Portland Schwa (NW)

Vancouver Traffic (NW3)

Denver Molly Brown (SC1)

Raleigh Phoenix (SE1)

San Francisco Fury (SW1)

San Diego Flipside (SW2)

San Francisco Nightlock (SW3)

MEN’S DIV. QUALIFIERS

Chicago Machine (GL1)

Toronto GOAT (GL2)

Washington DC Truck Stop (MA1)

Philadelphia Pacmen (MA2)

Minneapolis Sub Zero (NC1)

Boston DiG (NE1)

New York PoNY (NE2)

Portland Red Tide (NE3)

Portland Rhino Slam! (NW1)

Seattle Sockeye (NW2)

Denver Johnny Bravo (SC1)

Raleigh Ring of Fire (SE1)

Raleigh-Durham United (SE2)

Atlanta Chain Lightning (SE3)

San Francisco Revolver (SW1)

SoCal Condors (SW2)

MIXED DIV. QUALIFIERS

Ann Arbor Hybrid (GL1)

Washington DC Rally (MA1)

Philadelphia AMP (MA2)

Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust (NC1)

New York XIST (NE1)

Boston Sprocket (NE2)

Boston Slow (NE3)

Seattle Mixtape (NW1)

Fort Collins shame. (SC1)

Austin Disco Club (SC2)

Denver Mile High Trash (SC3)

Durham Toro (SE1)

Huntsville Space Force (SE2)

Savannah Conspiracy (SE3)

Sacramento Tower (SW1)

Arizona Lawless (SW2)

Nationals qualifiers in bold. * indicates Top Select. + indicates Select.

GREAT LAKES

1. Toronto 6ixers [def. Nemesis 15-5 in the final]

1. Chicago Machine [def. GOAT 15-10 in the final]

2. Toronto GOAT [def. Haymaker 15-11 in the second place final]

1. Ann Arbor Hybrid [def. Union 15-7 in the final]

MID-ATLANTIC

1/2. Washington DC Scandal [def. Flight 15-6 in semifinals]

1/2. Pittsburgh Parcha [def. Grit 15-12 in semifinals]

3. Washington DC Grit [def. Flight in the 3rd place game to go]

1. Washington DC Truck Stop [def. Pacmen 15-9 in the final]

2. Philadelphia Pacmen [def. Vault in second place final]

1. Washington DC Rally [def. AMP 13-11 in final]

2. Philadelphia AMP [def. Port Authority in the second place final]

NORTH CENTRAL

1. Madison Heist [def. Pop 15-14 in the final]

1. Minneapolis Sub Zero [def. Mad Men 15-8 in the final]

1. Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust [def. Good Company 15-10 in the final]

NORTHEAST

1. Boston Brute Squad [def. Starling 15-6 in semifinals, def. BENT 15-13 in final]

2. New York BENT [def. Iris 15-11 in semifinals]

3. Quebec Iris [def. Starling 15-14 in 3rd place game to go]

1. Boston DiG [def. Phoenix 15-9 in semifinals, def. PoNY 15-14 in final]

2. New York PoNY [def. Red Tide 15-9 in semifinals]

3. Portland Red Tide [def. Phoenix in 3rd place game to go]

1. New York XIST [def. Big Rig 15-6 in semifinals, def. Sprocket 15-10 in final]

2. Boston Sprocket [def. Slow 15-10 in semifinals]

3. Boston Slow

NORTHWEST

1/2. Seattle Riot [def. Traffic 11-10 in semifinals]

1/2. Portland Schwa [def. Dark Sky 12-9 in semifinals]

3. Vancouver Traffic [def. Dark Sky in the 3rd place game to go]

1. Portland Rhino Slam! [def. Sockeye 15-12 in final]

2. Seattle Sockeye [def. Shrimp 13-12 in second place final]

1. Seattle Mixtape [def. BFG in the final]

SOUTH CENTRAL

1. Denver Molly Brown [def. Dimes in final]

1. Denver Johnny Bravo [def. Double 15-14 in final]

1. Fort Collins shame. [def. Space Ghost 15-5 in semifinals; def. Disco Club 15-10]

2. Austin Disco Club [def. Mile High Trash 15-9 in semifinals]

3. Denver Mile High Trash [def. Flight Club 15-9 in 3rd place game to]

SOUTHEAST

1. Raleigh Phoenix [def. Ozone 15-1 in the final]

1. Raleigh Ring of Fire [def. Chain Lightning 14-10 in semifinals]

2. Raleigh-Durham United [def. Alliance 15-9 in semifinals]

3. Atlanta Chain Lightning [def. BaNC in 3rd place game to go]

1. Durham Toro [def. Parliament 15-7 in semifinals, def. Space Force 15-7 in final]

2. Huntsville Space Force [def. Shine 14-13 in semifinals]

3. Savannah Conspiracy [def. Shine in 3rd place game to go]

SOUTHWEST

1/2. San Francisco Fury [def. LOL 15-4 in semifinals]

1/2. San Diego Flipside [def. Nightlock 15-7 in semifinals]

3. San Francisco Nightlock [def. LOL in the 3rd place game to go]

1. San Francisco Revolver

2. SoCal Condors [def. Nighthawk 15-6 in 2nd place final]

1. Sacramento Tower

2. Arizona Lawless [def. Burrito 14-13 in the 2nd place final]