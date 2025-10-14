Club Championships 2025: Beat Charlie Challenge

Show you know more than Charlie about the 2024 Club Championships.

October 14, 2025 by in Fantasy

Ever wanted the opportunity to take Editor-in-Chief Charlie Eisenhood down a peg? To prove you can outsmart the big boss of Ultiworld? Enter the Beat Charlie Challenge and test your 2025 Club Championships predictive abilities. Take on Charlie Eisenhood himself, and if you win, you’ll have a great shot at taking home some free prizes.

Best the big guy and you’ll be entered to win a free month of Standard subscription, with one of three winning an Ultiworld shirt. The top scorer will also receive a free month Standard subscription.1

You can click here or fill out the form below to enter.

Enter the Beat Charlie Challenge Club Championships 2025!

Rules

  • Pick the following for each of the men’s, women’s, and mixed divisions
    • Quarterfinalists (1 pt. per correct answer)
    • Semifinalists (2 pt.)
    • Finalists (2 pt.)
    • Champion (3 pts.)
  • Make your bonus picks to score more points
  • If your score is higher than Charlie Eisenhood’s, you’ll be entered into a random drawing.
  • We will draw three winners for the prizes listed above: 1 free month of Standard Subscription
    • One of these three will also win a free Ultiworld shirt
    • The top scoring player will win 1 free month of Standard subscription
  • Entries must be received by Wednesday, October 22 at 11:59 PM PT.
  • Must provide valid email address in order to be prize-eligible.
  • Limit one entry per person.

Charlie’s Picks

These will be filled in after picks lock

  1. If there are multiple tied top scores, we’ll randomly draw from them. 

  1. Ultiworld
    Avatar

    Ultiworld is the premier news media site dedicated to the sport of ultimate. This article includes the work of a number of our staff or contributors that have been identified within the piece.

