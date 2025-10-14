Club Championships 2025: Enter to Win #TheGame

Pick the right five, and you could win the prize. Plus some new fun bonuses!

It’s back! #TheGame has returned for the 2025 Club National Championships. The rules have changed a little bit, hopefully to make them even easier to follow. Entering is easy. Pick five teams within your $14 budget, watch your teams go out and get wins, and collect the points. Make the right picks and you could find yourself taking home some of our fabulous prizes.

1st Place wins a month of All-Access subscription and an Ultiworld shirt

2nd and 3rd place each win a month of Standard subscription.

The Rules

Select five teams, with no more than two from one division and at least one from each division. Each team has a price aligned with their seeding pot: Pot 1: $4/team Pot 2: $3 Pot 3: $2 Pot 4: $1

You have a budget of $14.

Get points as your teams win games: Each pool play and prequarter win is worth 10 points Winning a pool is worth 10 points Quarterfinal wins are 15 points Semifinal wins are 20 points Winning the championship is worth 25 points

NEW THIS YEAR – Rarity bonus! Teams who are selected in 20% or fewer of entries will get an additional 5 points per win; teams who are selected in 10% or fewer of entries will get an additional 10 points per win. This bonus is also applied to winning your pool. We have removed the bonus for spending $11 or less.

Entries are due by Wednesday, October 22 at 11:59 PM PT.

Limited to one entry per person. Email is required to be eligible to win prizes.

You can submit your entries at this link or in the form below:

#thegame Club 2025 Entry Form