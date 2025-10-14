Club Championships 2025: Enter to Win #TheGame

Pick the right five, and you could win the prize. Plus some new fun bonuses!

October 14, 2025 by in Fantasy

 

It’s back! #TheGame has returned for the 2025 Club National Championships. The rules have changed a little bit, hopefully to make them even easier to follow. Entering is easy. Pick five teams within your $14 budget, watch your teams go out and get wins, and collect the points. Make the right picks and you could find yourself taking home some of our fabulous prizes.

1st Place wins a month of All-Access subscription and an Ultiworld shirt

2nd and 3rd place each win a month of Standard subscription.

The Rules

  • Select five teams, with no more than two from one division and at least one from each division. Each team has a price aligned with their seeding pot:
    • Pot 1: $4/team
    • Pot 2: $3
    • Pot 3: $2
    • Pot 4: $1
  • You have a budget of $14.
  • Get points as your teams win games:
    • Each pool play and prequarter win is worth 10 points
    • Winning a pool is worth 10 points
    • Quarterfinal wins are 15 points
    • Semifinal wins are 20 points
    • Winning the championship is worth 25 points
  • NEW THIS YEAR – Rarity bonus! Teams who are selected in 20% or fewer of entries will get an additional 5 points per win; teams who are selected in 10% or fewer of entries will get an additional 10 points per win. This bonus is also applied to winning your pool.
    • We have removed the bonus for spending $11 or less.
  • Additional points can be earned by answering the bonus questions correctly
    • Tiebreaker is random draw.
  • Entries are due by Wednesday, October 22 at 11:59 PM PT.
  • Limited to one entry per person. Email is required to be eligible to win prizes.

You can submit your entries at this link or in the form below:

#thegame Club 2025 Entry Form

TAGGED: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Club Championships 2025: Enter to Win #TheGame"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. 2025 USAU Club National Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch
  2. Club Championships 2025: Enter to Win #TheGame
  3. Club Championships 2025: Fantasy Ultimate
  4. Club Championships 2025: Beat Charlie Challenge
  5. Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Fantasy Draft
  6. A Labor of Love: Portland Red Tide’s Return to the National Stage

Recent Videos

  1. California Burrito vs. Lawless (Southwest Mixed 2nd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  2. Grit vs Flight (Mid-Atlantic Women’s 3rd Place Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  3. Rally vs. AMP (Mid-Atlantic Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  4. Phoenix vs. Red Tide (Northeast Men’s 3rd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  5. Tower vs. California Burrito (Southwest Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Club Regionals
    Sep 21 @ 9:00 AM | |
  2. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  3. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  4. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  5. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: Club Nationals #TheGame Picks
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Fantasy Draft
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside The Circle: USDGC & TP Round 4 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Inside The Circle: USDGC & TP Round 3 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now