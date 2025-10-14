Club Championships 2025: Fantasy Ultimate

Pick your favorite players and collect points.

October 14, 2025 by in Fantasy
AJ Merriman pulls for DC Truck Stop at the 2025 US Open. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Fantasy ultimate is back for the 2025 USA Ultimate Club National Championships! Fantasy sports have exploded in popularity, providing a fun and exciting way to engage with sports across the spectrum.

This year, we are partnering with Fantasy Frisbee to provide you a robust, fun, easy to use fantasy experience. Created by Josh Yuan and Liam Kreiss, Fantasy Frisbee launched in 2024 with competitions for the D-I College Championships, and have since run events featuring the WUL, PUL, UFA, and USA Ultimate competition. This year, they are also hosting bracket competitions, so check that out, too. Join the public leagues, where you can win prizes from Ultiworld and BE Ultimate, Ultiworld subscriber leagues, or create your own league with your friends and teammates.

Each division has a separate competition. And it’s all free.

Pick your friends, your rivals, your league teammates, your regional reps, your fan favorites, or just the unsung heroes that’ll make you look like a true ball-knower.

Want to hear Charlie, Keith, and Danie Proby’s picks? Check out Deep Look! And compete against them in the Deep Look Leagues, where winners can get a free Ultiworld shirt.

For more information on how everything works, check out this How to Guide.

Enter at FantasyFrisbee.com

  1. Ultiworld
    Avatar

    Ultiworld is the premier news media site dedicated to the sport of ultimate. This article includes the work of a number of our staff or contributors that have been identified within the piece.

TAGGED: , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Club Championships 2025: Fantasy Ultimate"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. 2025 USAU Club National Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch
  2. Club Championships 2025: Enter to Win #TheGame
  3. Club Championships 2025: Fantasy Ultimate
  4. Club Championships 2025: Beat Charlie Challenge
  5. Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Fantasy Draft
  6. A Labor of Love: Portland Red Tide’s Return to the National Stage

Recent Videos

  1. California Burrito vs. Lawless (Southwest Mixed 2nd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  2. Grit vs Flight (Mid-Atlantic Women’s 3rd Place Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  3. Rally vs. AMP (Mid-Atlantic Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  4. Phoenix vs. Red Tide (Northeast Men’s 3rd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  5. Tower vs. California Burrito (Southwest Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Club Regionals
    Sep 21 @ 9:00 AM | |
  2. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  3. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  4. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  5. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: Club Nationals #TheGame Picks
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Fantasy Draft
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside The Circle: USDGC & TP Round 4 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Inside The Circle: USDGC & TP Round 3 Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now