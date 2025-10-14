Club Championships 2025: Fantasy Ultimate

Pick your favorite players and collect points.

Fantasy ultimate is back for the 2025 USA Ultimate Club National Championships! Fantasy sports have exploded in popularity, providing a fun and exciting way to engage with sports across the spectrum.

This year, we are partnering with Fantasy Frisbee to provide you a robust, fun, easy to use fantasy experience. Created by Josh Yuan and Liam Kreiss, Fantasy Frisbee launched in 2024 with competitions for the D-I College Championships, and have since run events featuring the WUL, PUL, UFA, and USA Ultimate competition. This year, they are also hosting bracket competitions, so check that out, too. Join the public leagues, where you can win prizes from Ultiworld and BE Ultimate, Ultiworld subscriber leagues, or create your own league with your friends and teammates.

Each division has a separate competition. And it’s all free.

Pick your friends, your rivals, your league teammates, your regional reps, your fan favorites, or just the unsung heroes that’ll make you look like a true ball-knower.

Want to hear Charlie, Keith, and Danie Proby’s picks? Check out Deep Look! And compete against them in the Deep Look Leagues, where winners can get a free Ultiworld shirt.

For more information on how everything works, check out this How to Guide.