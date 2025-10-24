Club Championships 2025: Pool Play Chaos Ratings (Mixed Div. Day One Recap)

Taking a big picture look at all the chaos that was -- or wasn't? -- on display during pool play in the notoriously volatile mixed division.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 Club National Championships is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

There’s a common refrain this time of year in ultimate: in the mixed division at Club Nationals, chaos is the expectation. Most years, the saying holds true. See Ann Arbor Hybrid making the final as a no. 15 seed in 2023, Madison NOISE doing the same as a no. 9 seed the year prior, or Boston Slow White1 dropping from the no. 5 seed to last place overall in 2019 for examples. But this year, or at least day one, felt surprisingly… calm? Boring, even? To help make sense of the (lack of) madness, we’ll assign a chaos rating to each pool and figure out what that tells us about the bracket.

Pool A

Chaos Rating: 2/10

Pool A was, on paper, the division’s most straightforward pool. #1 Ann Arbor Hybrid were the dominant favorites in the division heading into the tournament, 2024 runners-up #8 Boston Sprocket were probably underseeded thanks to an underwhelming performance at Pro Champs, and #12 Seattle Mixtape were a plucky but probably toothless underdog. The only confusing team heading into Nationals was Rally, who had shown a ceiling among the best in the division but could barely reach it most days.