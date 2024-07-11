2024 D-III College Championships Finals Now on YouTube

July 11, 2024 by in Livewire, Video with 0 comments

You can now watch the finals from the 2024 Division III College Championships on the Ultiworld YouTube channel! Watch Portland take on Carleton Eclipse in the Women’s Division and St. Olaf vs. Williams in the Men’s Division.

For more D-III College Championships coverage, get an Ultiworld subscription!

D-III College Championships | Women’s Final | Portland v. Carleton

D-III College Championships | Men’s Final | St. Olaf v. Carleton

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , ,

TEAMS: , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "2024 D-III College Championships Finals Now on YouTube"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Recaps, BC Seniors Regionals Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Early CUC Chatter!
    Subscriber podcast
  • Club Preseason Power Rankings [7/10/24]
    article with bonus content
  • Mailbag: UFA Championship Odds, Savannah Bananas, Too Much Ultimate?
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now