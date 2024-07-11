2024 Windmill Finals Now on YouTube

July 11, 2024 by in Livewire, Video with 0 comments

You can now watch the finals from 2024 Windmill on the Ultiworld YouTube channel! Watch the USA take on Clapham in the Open Division, Tokay Superteam vs. France in the Mixed Division, and Grut vs. Jinx Midnight in the Women’s Division.

For more Windmill coverage, get an Ultiworld subscription!

2024 Windmill Open Final | USA v. Clapham

2024 Windmill Mixed Final | Tokay Superteam v. France

2024 Windmill Women’s Final | Grut v. Jinx Midnight

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "2024 Windmill Finals Now on YouTube"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Recaps, BC Seniors Regionals Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Early CUC Chatter!
    Subscriber podcast
  • Club Preseason Power Rankings [7/10/24]
    article with bonus content
  • Mailbag: UFA Championship Odds, Savannah Bananas, Too Much Ultimate?
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now