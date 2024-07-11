2024 Windmill Finals Now on YouTube

You can now watch the finals from 2024 Windmill on the Ultiworld YouTube channel! Watch the USA take on Clapham in the Open Division, Tokay Superteam vs. France in the Mixed Division, and Grut vs. Jinx Midnight in the Women’s Division.

2024 Windmill Open Final | USA v. Clapham

2024 Windmill Mixed Final | Tokay Superteam v. France

2024 Windmill Women’s Final | Grut v. Jinx Midnight