2024 Windmill Finals Now on YouTube

July 11, 2024 by Charlie Eisenhood in Livewire, Video with 0 comments
You can now watch the finals from 2024 Windmill on the Ultiworld YouTube channel! Watch the USA take on Clapham in the Open Division, Tokay Superteam vs. France in the Mixed Division, and Grut vs. Jinx Midnight in the Women’s Division.
2024 Windmill Open Final | USA v. Clapham
2024 Windmill Mixed Final | Tokay Superteam v. France
2024 Windmill Women’s Final | Grut v. Jinx Midnight