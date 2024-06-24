Ann Arbor Hybrid 2024 Roster

A second appearance in the national final in the last three seasons has stock rising on Hybrid, who has a very new roster in 2024.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Aaron Bartlett

Adam Stautberg

Amy Turner

Brittany Wright

Calliope Cutchins

Charlie Vukovic

Charlotte Wilson

Chris Doehring

Dalton Smith

David Zoldan

Kat McGuire

Laura Gerencser

Madalyn Simko

Maketa Mattimore

Mark Whitton

Nathan Champoux

Rachel Mast

Riely Kuznicki

Riley Dickson

Sara Nitz

Theodore Shapinsky

Theresa Zettner

James Hill

Jonathan Mast

Jordan Bacharach

Tracey Lo

Coach: Bailey Besser

Additions

Aaron Bartlett

Calliope Cutchins

Charlie Vukovic

Jonathan Mast

Jordan Bacharach

Rachel Mast

Riley Dickson

Theresa Zettner

Departures

Aiden Rudy

Annie Meilink

Cian Johnson

Dan Donovan (to Practice Player)

Hayley Banas

Maya Grumeretz

Michael Dagher-Margosian

Nora Mertz

Ryan Radawiec

Tobey Chang

Practice Players

Celia Flory

Dan Donovan

Emma Remien

Keara Crook

Maxwell Devine

Owen O’Neil

Rees McDevitt