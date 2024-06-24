Ann Arbor Hybrid 2024 Roster

June 24, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
A second appearance in the national final in the last three seasons has stock rising on Hybrid, who has a very new roster in 2024.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold.
Aaron Bartlett
Adam Stautberg
Amy Turner
Brittany Wright
Calliope Cutchins
Charlie Vukovic
Charlotte Wilson
Chris Doehring
Dalton Smith
David Zoldan
Kat McGuire
Laura Gerencser
Madalyn Simko
Maketa Mattimore
Mark Whitton
Nathan Champoux
Rachel Mast
Riely Kuznicki
Riley Dickson
Sara Nitz
Theodore Shapinsky
Theresa Zettner
James Hill
Jonathan Mast
Jordan Bacharach
Tracey Lo
Coach: Bailey Besser
Additions
Aaron Bartlett
Calliope Cutchins
Charlie Vukovic
Jonathan Mast
Jordan Bacharach
Rachel Mast
Riley Dickson
Theresa Zettner
Departures
Aiden Rudy
Annie Meilink
Cian Johnson
Dan Donovan (to Practice Player)
Hayley Banas
Maya Grumeretz
Michael Dagher-Margosian
Nora Mertz
Ryan Radawiec
Tobey Chang
Practice Players
Celia Flory
Dan Donovan
Emma Remien
Keara Crook
Maxwell Devine
Owen O’Neil
Rees McDevitt