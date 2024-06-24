Ann Arbor Hybrid 2024 Roster

June 24, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Ann Arbor Hybrid’s Theo Shapinsky skies Madison NOISE at the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

A second appearance in the national final in the last three seasons has stock rising on Hybrid, who has a very new roster in 2024.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Aaron Bartlett
Adam Stautberg
Amy Turner
Brittany Wright
Calliope Cutchins
Charlie Vukovic
Charlotte Wilson
Chris Doehring
Dalton Smith
David Zoldan
Kat McGuire
Laura Gerencser
Madalyn Simko
Maketa Mattimore
Mark Whitton
Nathan Champoux
Rachel Mast
Riely Kuznicki
Riley Dickson
Sara Nitz
Theodore Shapinsky
Theresa Zettner
James Hill
Jonathan Mast
Jordan Bacharach
Tracey Lo

Coach: Bailey Besser

Additions

Aaron Bartlett
Calliope Cutchins
Charlie Vukovic
Jonathan Mast
Jordan Bacharach
Rachel Mast
Riley Dickson
Theresa Zettner

Departures

Aiden Rudy
Annie Meilink
Cian Johnson
Dan Donovan (to Practice Player)
Hayley Banas
Maya Grumeretz
Michael Dagher-Margosian
Nora Mertz
Ryan Radawiec
Tobey Chang

Practice Players

Celia Flory
Dan Donovan
Emma Remien
Keara Crook
Maxwell Devine
Owen O’Neil
Rees McDevitt

TAGGED: , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Ann Arbor Hybrid 2024 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look LIVE: New York Wins It All, Detroit Wins One
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: Preserve Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Atkins, Taylor, and Koo Shine [UFA Week 8, 2024]
    Subscriber article
  • Deep Look LIVE: Windmill Recap, PUL Championship Weekend Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now