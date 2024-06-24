Arizona Lawless 2024 Roster

June 24, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Arizona Lawless’ Travis Dunn shows a disc at the 2023 Southwest club Regional Championships final. Photo: Meg Hofner – UltiPhotos.com

After emerging from the difficult Southwest again, Arizona Lawless is looking to build on a very competitive 2023 campaign.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Andrew Kohl
Ben Lacy
Brent George
Caroline O’Connell
Cynthia Thomas
Garrett Hable
Hannah Youngwirth
Janet Wan
Kay Powell
Kez Gesell
Kody Lippincott
Lauren Pisani
Lindsey Doyle
Madison Speagle
Mario Verdugo
Marshall Crawford
Matt Theologidy
Melissa Dunn
Oliver Artus
Ryan Irvin
Ryan Lacy
Sam Besse
Stef Nguyen
Taylor Gilman
Travis Dunn

Coaches: John Patinella, Mark Borger

Additions

Ben Lacy
Brent George
Hannah Youngwirth
Janet Wan
Kez Gesell
Matt Theologidy
Sam Besse
Stef Nguyen

Departures

Amy Halvorsen
Annie Ngo
Audrey Brown
Carl Morgenstern
Jackie Welsch
Sam Fontaine
Shane Davidson
Shelby Petty

Practice Players

Leah Jameson
Luna Falk
Braden Distel
Nate Bloomer
Liv Chambliss

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

TAGGED: , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Arizona Lawless 2024 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look LIVE: New York Wins It All, Detroit Wins One
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: Preserve Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Atkins, Taylor, and Koo Shine [UFA Week 8, 2024]
    Subscriber article
  • Deep Look LIVE: Windmill Recap, PUL Championship Weekend Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now