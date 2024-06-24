Arizona Lawless 2024 Roster

June 24, 2024 by Keith Raynor in Livewire with 0 comments
After emerging from the difficult Southwest again, Arizona Lawless is looking to build on a very competitive 2023 campaign.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Andrew Kohl
Ben Lacy
Brent George
Caroline O’Connell
Cynthia Thomas
Garrett Hable
Hannah Youngwirth
Janet Wan
Kay Powell
Kez Gesell
Kody Lippincott
Lauren Pisani
Lindsey Doyle
Madison Speagle
Mario Verdugo
Marshall Crawford
Matt Theologidy
Melissa Dunn
Oliver Artus
Ryan Irvin
Ryan Lacy
Sam Besse
Stef Nguyen
Taylor Gilman
Travis Dunn
Coaches: John Patinella, Mark Borger
Additions
Ben Lacy
Brent George
Hannah Youngwirth
Janet Wan
Kez Gesell
Matt Theologidy
Sam Besse
Stef Nguyen
Departures
Amy Halvorsen
Annie Ngo
Audrey Brown
Carl Morgenstern
Jackie Welsch
Sam Fontaine
Shane Davidson
Shelby Petty
Practice Players
Leah Jameson
Luna Falk
Braden Distel
Nate Bloomer
Liv Chambliss