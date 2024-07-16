Austin Disco Club 2024 Roster

Austin Disco Club pose after winning 2024 PEC East. Photo: Rob Bowman – @austindiscoclub

The mixed division’s newest team made waves at Pro-Elite Challenge East, upsetting 2023 Nationals attendees Rally, ‘Shine, NOISE, and AMP en route to winning the whole thing. Could this club pull another bid for the South Central and earn their way to the big dance?

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Bennett Wachob
Brandon Dial
Brian Street
Brianna Stedman
Brooke Wooldridge
Carley Garrett
Chris Cassella
Clara Stewart
Darren “Toast” McAuliffe
Eric Brodbeck
Jake Sames
Jaime Estes
Jason Holleran
Joey Wylie
John Clyde
Kyle Henke
Lauren Schwartz
Lindsay Schwartz
Liz Carbajal
Lorraine Guerin
Madison Cannon
Nikki Gilbert
Reese Bowman
Trevor Elam
Vanessa Bacorn
Wendy Hogg

