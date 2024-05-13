Bates’ Ben Morse for Donovan 2024

May 13, 2024

Bates is nominating Ben Morse for the 2024 Donovan Award. Here’s their video:

Bates’ Ben Morse for Donovan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2024 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to [email protected].

