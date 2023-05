Berry’s Caleb Grant for Donovan 2023

Grant didn’t need a lot of ultimate experience to help shape Berry, helping put in place the team’s self-described “Grind Time” culture. Watch:

Berry’s Caleb Grant for Donovan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2023 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to editor@ultiworld.com.