Burlington Big Rig 2024 Roster

July 31, 2024 by in Livewire, News with 0 comments
The new Vermont club Big Rig brings together many current and recent players from the highly successful Vermont Ruckus and Chill teams that have broken out on the national scene.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold.
Caroline Stone
Carl Crawford
Chase Drinkwater
CJ Kiepert
Cyrus Rafter
Declan Kervick
Eli Standard
Ella Polli
Emily Pozzy
Gavin Rice
Lauren Clayter
Leah Silverman
Liz Crawford
Liz Leon
Lucy Toppen
Mae Browning
Marina Godley-Fisher
Marisa Rafter
Max Fontane
Nadia Scoppettone
Parker Lin-Butler
Ryan Bliss
True Hanson
Zack Watson-Stevens
Coaches: Ari Weitzman, Kuochuon Ponzio, Sophie Acker
Practice Players
Ava Jensen
Beorn Morrow-Caron
Cameron Levine
Elsa Winslow
Gabriele Kautz
Innocent Ndikuriyo
Jovan Strange
Krane Davis
Riley Knupp
Sophia Nolan