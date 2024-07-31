Burlington Big Rig 2024 Roster

The new Vermont club Big Rig brings together many current and recent players from the highly successful Vermont Ruckus and Chill teams that have broken out on the national scene.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Caroline Stone

Carl Crawford

Chase Drinkwater

CJ Kiepert

Cyrus Rafter

Declan Kervick

Eli Standard

Ella Polli

Emily Pozzy

Gavin Rice

Lauren Clayter

Leah Silverman

Liz Crawford

Liz Leon

Lucy Toppen

Mae Browning

Marina Godley-Fisher

Marisa Rafter

Max Fontane

Nadia Scoppettone

Parker Lin-Butler

Ryan Bliss

True Hanson

Zack Watson-Stevens

Coaches: Ari Weitzman, Kuochuon Ponzio, Sophie Acker

Practice Players

Ava Jensen

Beorn Morrow-Caron

Cameron Levine

Elsa Winslow

Gabriele Kautz

Innocent Ndikuriyo

Jovan Strange

Krane Davis

Riley Knupp

Sophia Nolan