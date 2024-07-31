Burlington Big Rig 2024 Roster

July 31, 2024 by in Livewire, News with 0 comments
Vermont’s Emily Pozzy throws past Mika Kurahashi’s mark at the 2024 College Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

The new Vermont club Big Rig brings together many current and recent players from the highly successful Vermont Ruckus and Chill teams that have broken out on the national scene.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Caroline Stone
Carl Crawford
Chase Drinkwater
CJ Kiepert
Cyrus Rafter
Declan Kervick
Eli Standard
Ella Polli
Emily Pozzy
Gavin Rice
Lauren Clayter
Leah Silverman
Liz Crawford
Liz Leon
Lucy Toppen
Mae Browning
Marina Godley-Fisher
Marisa Rafter
Max Fontane
Nadia Scoppettone
Parker Lin-Butler
Ryan Bliss
True Hanson
Zack Watson-Stevens

Coaches: Ari Weitzman, Kuochuon Ponzio, Sophie Acker

Practice Players

Ava Jensen
Beorn Morrow-Caron
Cameron Levine
Elsa Winslow
Gabriele Kautz
Innocent Ndikuriyo
Jovan Strange
Krane Davis
Riley Knupp
Sophia Nolan

TAGGED: , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Burlington Big Rig 2024 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: 2nd Strongest Ultimate Country
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: France over USA, Boston over New York; US Open Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: European Disc Golf Festival Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Wicked vs. Vengeance (Women’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now