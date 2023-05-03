Carnegie Mellon’s Sara Liang for Callahan 2023

Described in a YouTube comment as “like if the Terminator was played by Fred Rogers.” From freshman stud to senior standout, watch the U24 mixed team selection tear opponents apart with slicing lefty throws:

Carnegie Mellon’s Sara Liang for Callahan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2023 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to editor@ultiworld.com.

