Club Championships 2025: Pools Finalized

Teams were randomly placed into pools based on their "pots" in the third year of the World Cup-style draw

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The Club Championship pools are set after National Men’s Director Adam Goff drew teams into pools live on Deep Look earlier today. The World Cup-style draw, instituted in 2023, sees the top four seeds based on USAU’s post-Regionals rankings placed at the top of the pools, then the remainder of the qualifiers sorted into “pots” and randomly placed into the remaining three spots in each pool.

Here are the pools for each division, with the team’s post-Regionals Power Ranking1 indicated in parentheses.

Women’s Division

POOL A POOL B POOL C POOL D Fury (#1) Brute Squad (#3) Scandal (#2) Riot (#5) Schwa (#8) Flipside (#7) Phoenix (#4) BENT (#6) Parcha (#10) 6ixers (#11) Molly Brown (#9) Traffic (#12) Nightlock (#13) Iris (#15) Heist (#22) Grit (#14)

Mixed Division

POOL A POOL B POOL C POOL D Hybrid (#1) XIST (#6) Toro (#2) shame. (#4) Rally (#13) Disco Club (#5) Slow (#9) Drag'n Thrust (#3) Sprocket (#8) Tower (#7) Space Force (#11) AMP (#15) Mixtape (#12) Mile High Trash (#14) Lawless (#16) Conspiracy (#19)

Men’s Division