Club Championships 2025: Pools Finalized

Teams were randomly placed into pools based on their "pots" in the third year of the World Cup-style draw

September 24, 2025 by in Livewire, News
Portland Schwa cheer in the huddle at the 2025 Northwest Regionals. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2025 club ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The Club Championship pools are set after National Men’s Director Adam Goff drew teams into pools live on Deep Look earlier today. The World Cup-style draw, instituted in 2023, sees the top four seeds based on USAU’s post-Regionals rankings placed at the top of the pools, then the remainder of the qualifiers sorted into “pots” and randomly placed into the remaining three spots in each pool.

Here are the pools for each division, with the team’s post-Regionals Power Ranking1 indicated in parentheses.

 

Women’s Division

POOL APOOL BPOOL CPOOL D
Fury (#1)Brute Squad (#3)Scandal (#2)Riot (#5)
Schwa (#8)Flipside (#7)Phoenix (#4)BENT (#6)
Parcha (#10)6ixers (#11)Molly Brown (#9)Traffic (#12)
Nightlock (#13)Iris (#15)Heist (#22)Grit (#14)

 

Mixed Division

POOL APOOL BPOOL CPOOL D
Hybrid (#1)XIST (#6)Toro (#2)shame. (#4)
Rally (#13)Disco Club (#5)Slow (#9)Drag'n Thrust (#3)
Sprocket (#8)Tower (#7)Space Force (#11)AMP (#15)
Mixtape (#12)Mile High Trash (#14)Lawless (#16)Conspiracy (#19)

 

Men’s Division

POOL APOOL BPOOL CPOOL D
Revolver (#1)DiG (#3)PoNY (#4)Rhino Slam! (#5)
Machine (#2)Truck Stop (#7)Pacmen (#12)Ring of Fire (#6)
Sockeye (#9)Johnny Bravo (#8)Chain Lightning (#13)Raleigh-Durham United (#11)
GOAT (#15)Red Tide (#19)Condors (#17)Sub Zero (#10)

  1. Which will be published later this week 

  1. Theresa Diffendal
    Theresa Diffendal

    Theresa began playing frisbee in 2014 at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh. Having lived all over Pennsylvania, she’s settled at the moment in Harrisburg with her partner and plays with the mixed club team Farm Show.

TAGGED: , ,

More from Ultiworld
Discussion on "Club Championships 2025: Pools Finalized"

Ultiworld is moving on from public comment sections as of 1/27/2025 (learn more about our decision here).

Want to talk about this article or anything else happening in the sport? Become a subscriber and join our Discord server!

Got a note or correction for our staff? Look for contact info on our About page.

We can also be reached on a variety of social media platforms; check out our header and footer for links to all of them.

Recent Posts

  1. Club Championships 2025: Pools Finalized
  2. Mailbag: Regionals Chaos, Hypothetical Pools of Death
  3. Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Pool Draw
  4. The Line: Top Seven Regionals Surprises
  5. Club National Championships 2025 Qualifying Thread

Recent Videos

  1. California Burrito vs. Lawless (Southwest Mixed 2nd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  2. Grit vs Flight (Mid-Atlantic Women’s 3rd Place Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  3. Rally vs. AMP (Mid-Atlantic Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  4. Phoenix vs. Red Tide (Northeast Men’s 3rd Place Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

  5. Tower vs. California Burrito (Southwest Mixed Final Game-To-Go)

    Sep 21, 2025 in

Recent Events

  1. 2025 Club Regionals
    Sep 21 @ 9:00 AM | |
  2. 2025 Pro Championships
    Aug 30 - Sep 1 | |
  3. 2025 Elite-Select Challenge
    Aug 16 - Aug 17 | |
  4. 2025 Youth Club Championships
    Aug 2 - Aug 4 | |
  5. 2025 US Open
    Aug 1 - Aug 3 | |

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Mailbag: Regionals Chaos, Hypothetical Pools of Death
    Subscriber article
  • Deep Look LIVE: Club Nationals Pool Draw
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside The Circle: GMC Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Out the Back: Regionals Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now