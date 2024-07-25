Denver Mile High Trash 2024 Roster

July 25, 2024 by Ultiworld in Livewire with 0 comments
Coming off of a championship season with the Colorado Alpenglow, WUL MVP Abby Thorpe, OPOTY Ari Nelson, and DPOTY finalist Allysha Dixon, along with their teammates, are hoping to bring that same level of success to the club scene.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold.
Abby Thorpe
Allysha Dixon
Ari Nelson
Austin Gould
Brandi Skanes
Brandon Cannell
Bristol Lovoy
Charles Cannon
Courtney Ngai
Drew Grant
Drew Rasmussen
Fern Beetle-Moorcroft
Haley Sanner
Hallie Dunham
Ingrid Petterson
Jack Hinchsliff
Janie Mockrish
Jonathan Stirk
Lukas Nesheim
Max Hamilton
Megan Jameson
Mike Armstrong
Tim Okita
Tristan Weber
Will McDonald
Additions
Brandon Cannell
Drew Rasmussen
Lukas Nesheim
Mike Armstrong
Tim Okita
Departures
Hill Balliet
Jonathan Costello
Marty Shanahan
Son Nguyen
Ty Nguyen
Zane Barber
Practice Players
Hunter Nadeau
Kindall Brantley
Maxwell Friedmann
Michael Stevens
Shane Abeshaus
Steve Trenfield