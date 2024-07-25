Denver Mile High Trash 2024 Roster

July 25, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Colorado Alpenglow's Abby Thorpe winds up a hammer against Seattle Tempest during the 2024 Western Ultimate frisbee League regular season.
Colorado Alpenglow’s Abby Thorpe winds up a hammer against Seattle Tempest during the 2024 WUL regular season. Photo: Melissa Levin.

Coming off of a championship season with the Colorado Alpenglow, WUL MVP Abby Thorpe, OPOTY Ari Nelson, and DPOTY finalist Allysha Dixon, along with their teammates, are hoping to bring that same level of success to the club scene.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Abby Thorpe
Allysha Dixon
Ari Nelson
Austin Gould
Brandi Skanes
Brandon Cannell
Bristol Lovoy
Charles Cannon
Courtney Ngai
Drew Grant
Drew Rasmussen
Fern Beetle-Moorcroft
Haley Sanner
Hallie Dunham
Ingrid Petterson
Jack Hinchsliff
Janie Mockrish
Jonathan Stirk
Lukas Nesheim
Max Hamilton
Megan Jameson
Mike Armstrong
Tim Okita
Tristan Weber
Will McDonald

Additions

Brandon Cannell
Drew Rasmussen
Lukas Nesheim
Mike Armstrong
Tim Okita

Departures

Hill Balliet
Jonathan Costello
Marty Shanahan
Son Nguyen
Ty Nguyen
Zane Barber

Practice Players

Hunter Nadeau
Kindall Brantley
Maxwell Friedmann
Michael Stevens
Shane Abeshaus
Steve Trenfield

  1. Ultiworld
    Avatar

    Ultiworld is the premier news media site dedicated to the sport of ultimate. This article includes the work of a number of our staff or contributors that have been identified within the piece.

TAGGED: , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Denver Mile High Trash 2024 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • [All-Access] France vs. Belgium (Open Quarterfinal)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • [Showcase] Canada vs. Switzerland (Open Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • [All-Access] New Zealand vs. Australia (Open Consolation)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • [Showcase] Italy vs. Great Britain (Open Quarterfinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now