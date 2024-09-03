Final Club Bid Allocations 2024

USAU released the final rankings and bid allocations for the 2024 club season
September 3, 2024 by Theresa Diffendal in Livewire with 0 comments
With Pro Championships in the books, that’s a wrap on the 2024 regular season! Teams made their last push to earn their region a coveted bid to Nationals and the final invitations are all doled out. Check out who made the cut and which regions will be well-represented at the big dance, as well as USAU’s site for the full final rankings.
Bid-Earning Teams
|Men's Division
|Mixed Division
|Women's Division
|Chicago Machine
|Vancouver Red Flag
|San Francisco Fury
|Raleigh Ring of Fire
|Seattle BFG
|Washington Scandal
|Washington Truck Stop
|Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
|Denver Molly Brown
|Denver Johnny Bravo
|Fort Collins .shame
|San Diego Flipside
|San Francisco Revolver
|Michigan Hybrid
|Boston Brute Squad
|New England DiG
|Austin Disco Club
|Raleigh Phoenix
|Seattle Sockeye
|New York XIST
|Seattle Riot
|Salem Rhino Slam!
|Sacramento Tower
|Toronto 6ixers
|Toronto GOAT
|Lexington Sprocket
|New York BENT
|New York PoNY
|San Francisco Mischief
|Vancouver Traffic
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|Philadelphia AMP
|Portland Schwa
|Austin Doublewide
|Seattle Mixtape
|Quebec Iris
|Vancouver Furious George
|Boston Slow
|Pittsburgh Parcha
|Raleigh-Durham United
|Durham Toro
|Washington Grit
|Salt Lake Shrimp
|Montana MOONDOG
|Chicago Nemesis
|Minneapolis Sub Zero
|Huntsville Space Force
|Minneapolis Pop
Bids by Region
|Region
|Men's Division
|Mixed Division
|Women's Division
|Great Lakes
|1
|1
|1
|Mid-Atlantic
|1
|1
|3
|Northeast
|3
|3
|4
|Northwest
|4
|4
|3
|North Central
|1
|1
|1
|Southeast
|3
|2
|1
|Southwest
|1
|2
|2
|South Central
|2
|2
|1