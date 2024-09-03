Final Club Bid Allocations 2024

USAU released the final rankings and bid allocations for the 2024 club season

September 3, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
San Francisco Fury’s Dena Elimelech (right) bids against Boston Brute Squad’s Lien Hoffmann (left) at the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Jeff Bell – UltiPhotos.com

With Pro Championships in the books, that’s a wrap on the 2024 regular season! Teams made their last push to earn their region a coveted bid to Nationals and the final invitations are all doled out. Check out who made the cut and which regions will be well-represented at the big dance, as well as USAU’s site for the full final rankings.

Bid-Earning Teams

Men's DivisionMixed DivisionWomen's Division
Chicago MachineVancouver Red FlagSan Francisco Fury
Raleigh Ring of FireSeattle BFGWashington Scandal
Washington Truck StopMinneapolis Drag’n ThrustDenver Molly Brown
Denver Johnny BravoFort Collins .shameSan Diego Flipside
San Francisco RevolverMichigan HybridBoston Brute Squad
New England DiGAustin Disco ClubRaleigh Phoenix
Seattle SockeyeNew York XISTSeattle Riot
Salem Rhino Slam!Sacramento TowerToronto 6ixers
Toronto GOATLexington SprocketNew York BENT
New York PoNYSan Francisco MischiefVancouver Traffic
Atlanta Chain LightningPhiladelphia AMPPortland Schwa
Austin DoublewideSeattle MixtapeQuebec Iris
Vancouver Furious GeorgeBoston SlowPittsburgh Parcha
Raleigh-Durham UnitedDurham ToroWashington Grit
Salt Lake ShrimpMontana MOONDOGChicago Nemesis
Minneapolis Sub ZeroHuntsville Space ForceMinneapolis Pop

Bids by Region

RegionMen's DivisionMixed DivisionWomen's Division
Great Lakes111
Mid-Atlantic113
Northeast334
Northwest443
North Central111
Southeast321
Southwest122
South Central221
  1. Theresa Diffendal
    Theresa Diffendal

    Theresa began playing frisbee in 2014 at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh. Having lived all over Pennsylvania, she’s settled at the moment in Harrisburg with her partner and plays with the mixed club team Farm Show.

TAGGED: ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Final Club Bid Allocations 2024"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • [All-Access] Colombia vs. Austria (Open Crossover)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • [Showcase] Canada vs. France (Open Crossover)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • [All-Access] Italy vs. Germany (Open Crossover)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • [Showcase] Japan vs. New Zealand (Open Crossover)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now