Final Club Bid Allocations 2024

USAU released the final rankings and bid allocations for the 2024 club season

With Pro Championships in the books, that’s a wrap on the 2024 regular season! Teams made their last push to earn their region a coveted bid to Nationals and the final invitations are all doled out. Check out who made the cut and which regions will be well-represented at the big dance, as well as USAU’s site for the full final rankings.

Bid-Earning Teams

Men's Division Mixed Division Women's Division Chicago Machine Vancouver Red Flag San Francisco Fury Raleigh Ring of Fire Seattle BFG Washington Scandal Washington Truck Stop Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust Denver Molly Brown Denver Johnny Bravo Fort Collins .shame San Diego Flipside San Francisco Revolver Michigan Hybrid Boston Brute Squad New England DiG Austin Disco Club Raleigh Phoenix Seattle Sockeye New York XIST Seattle Riot Salem Rhino Slam! Sacramento Tower Toronto 6ixers Toronto GOAT Lexington Sprocket New York BENT New York PoNY San Francisco Mischief Vancouver Traffic Atlanta Chain Lightning Philadelphia AMP Portland Schwa Austin Doublewide Seattle Mixtape Quebec Iris Vancouver Furious George Boston Slow Pittsburgh Parcha Raleigh-Durham United Durham Toro Washington Grit Salt Lake Shrimp Montana MOONDOG Chicago Nemesis Minneapolis Sub Zero Huntsville Space Force Minneapolis Pop

Bids by Region