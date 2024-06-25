Fort Collins Shame 2024 Roster

Shame’s continuity should help maintain both their culture and competitiveness as they follow up their title campaign.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

Alex Daniels

Aubree Dietrich

Casey Wu

Chris Gauen

Dani Tran

Danielle Love

Drew Grant

Grace Brown

Jade McLaughlin

Jake Juszak

Joe ‘Smash’ Anderson

Kasey Anderson

Kathryn Moore

Kevin Johnson

Liz Murphy

Marilyn Reich

Matt Russell

Nick Snuszka

Owen Westbrook

Patience Russo-Way

Robin Fassett-Carman

Rory Veldman

Sam Goldstein

Sandy Brown

Sarah Itoh

Sarah Pesch

Simon Montague

Spencer Tibbs

Thomas Brewster

Coach: Marvin Vuong

Additions

Danielle Love (Returning)

Drew Grant (from Practice Player)

Grace Brown

Kathryn Moore (from Practice Player)

Liz Murphy (Returning)

Patience Russo-Way (from Practice Player)

Robin Fassett-Carman

Simon Montague

Departures

Helen Eifert

Kelcie Glick

Ryan Pesch

Practice Players

Matt Bristol

Max Hamilton

Megan ‘MJ’ Jameson

Michael Stevens

Injured Reserve

Melissa Merrick

Shayna Brock