Fort Collins Shame 2024 Roster

Fort Collins shame.’s Rory Veldman winds up a flick in the mixed division final of the 2023 Club Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Shame’s continuity should help maintain both their culture and competitiveness as they follow up their title campaign.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Alex Daniels
Aubree Dietrich
Casey Wu
Chris Gauen
Dani Tran
Danielle Love
Drew Grant
Grace Brown
Jade McLaughlin
Jake Juszak
Joe ‘Smash’ Anderson
Kasey Anderson
Kathryn Moore
Kevin Johnson
Liz Murphy
Marilyn Reich
Matt Russell
Nick Snuszka
Owen Westbrook
Patience Russo-Way
Robin Fassett-Carman
Rory Veldman
Sam Goldstein
Sandy Brown
Sarah Itoh
Sarah Pesch
Simon Montague
Spencer Tibbs
Thomas Brewster

Coach: Marvin Vuong

Additions

Danielle Love (Returning)
Drew Grant (from Practice Player)
Grace Brown
Kathryn Moore (from Practice Player)
Liz Murphy (Returning)
Patience Russo-Way (from Practice Player)
Robin Fassett-Carman
Simon Montague

Departures

Helen Eifert
Kelcie Glick
Ryan Pesch

Practice Players

Matt Bristol
Max Hamilton
Megan ‘MJ’ Jameson
Michael Stevens

Injured Reserve

Melissa Merrick
Shayna Brock

