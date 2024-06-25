Fort Collins Shame 2024 Roster

June 25, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Shame’s continuity should help maintain both their culture and competitiveness as they follow up their title campaign.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold.
Alex Daniels
Aubree Dietrich
Casey Wu
Chris Gauen
Dani Tran
Danielle Love
Drew Grant
Grace Brown
Jade McLaughlin
Jake Juszak
Joe ‘Smash’ Anderson
Kasey Anderson
Kathryn Moore
Kevin Johnson
Liz Murphy
Marilyn Reich
Matt Russell
Nick Snuszka
Owen Westbrook
Patience Russo-Way
Robin Fassett-Carman
Rory Veldman
Sam Goldstein
Sandy Brown
Sarah Itoh
Sarah Pesch
Simon Montague
Spencer Tibbs
Thomas Brewster
Coach: Marvin Vuong
Additions
Danielle Love (Returning)
Drew Grant (from Practice Player)
Grace Brown
Kathryn Moore (from Practice Player)
Liz Murphy (Returning)
Patience Russo-Way (from Practice Player)
Robin Fassett-Carman
Simon Montague
Departures
Helen Eifert
Kelcie Glick
Ryan Pesch
Practice Players
Matt Bristol
Max Hamilton
Megan ‘MJ’ Jameson
Michael Stevens
Injured Reserve
Melissa Merrick
Shayna Brock