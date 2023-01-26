Games Now Available from BI & Kickoff!

Check out the first games of the 2023 college season!

The first of six games that were filmed at Bellingham Invite and Carolina Kickoff – Women’s & Nonbinary last weekend are now available for Full & Plus subscribers as well as those with a 2023 College Team Pack.

Click here to watch games or here to learn more about an Ultiworld subscription.

Check out the full list of filmed games below:

Bellingham Invite

Washington vs. W. Washington – W

Victoria vs. Whitman – W

UBC vs. Washington – W

UBC vs. Oregon – W

Carolina Kickoff