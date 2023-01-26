Games Now Available from BI & Kickoff!

Check out the first games of the 2023 college season!

January 26, 2023 by in Livewire, Video with 0 comments

The first of six games that were filmed at Bellingham Invite and Carolina Kickoff – Women’s & Nonbinary last weekend are now available for Full & Plus subscribers as well as those with a 2023 College Team Pack.

Click here to watch games or here to learn more about an Ultiworld subscription.

Check out the full list of filmed games below:

Bellingham Invite

  • Washington vs. W. Washington – W
  • Victoria vs. Whitman – W
  • UBC vs. Washington – W
  • UBC vs. Oregon – W

Carolina Kickoff

  • NC State vs. Triangle Tourists – W Semi
  • UNC vs. NC State – W Final

 

  1. Aidan Shapiro-Leighton
    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in New York. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

