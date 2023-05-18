Hamilton College’s Lara Speer for Donovan 2023

Lara joined the Hot Saucers her freshman year and became a starting handler immediately. A two-year captain, watch her stuff opponents all over the field on defense before turning around to rip some huge hucks:

