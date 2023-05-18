Hamilton College’s Lara Speer for Donovan 2023

Lara joined the Hot Saucers her freshman year and became a starting handler immediately. A two-year captain, watch her stuff opponents all over the field on defense before turning around to rip some huge hucks:

Hamilton College’s Lara Speer for Donovan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2023 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to editor@ultiworld.com.

