Philadelphia Flight 2023 Roster

Philadelphia Flight were one game away from making Nationals last year. With a few new birds in the flock and experience at tournaments like Pro Elite Challenge, expect Flight to be jockeying for a bid out of the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold

Allie Milligan

Alyssa Colella

Caroline Weinberg

Casey Gorman

Charlotte Edelstein

Emily Phalon

Emma Soiles

Grace Hodges

Gwen Rauch

Jocelyn Corey

Kai Inoki

Kalea Dodge

Kelsey Turner

Kelly Wallace

Kristie Kelly

Maia Nguyen

Maria “Papa” Kazantsev

Meg Wadlinger

Nelly Fickett

Nikki “Tucker” Ross

Tara Peng

Tolu Olubajo

Zoë Lewis

Zora Bergey

Coaches

Jackson Dolan

Joel Prushan

Georgie Kausch

Michelle Snyder

Additions

Departures

Andrea Desabato

Benish Benjamin

Bethany Bronkema

Christine Holgado

Claire Stout

Emily Fridberg

Georgie Kausch

Grace Maroon

Jamie Eldridge

Kat Neupauer

Natalie Gustafson

Rachel Rivera

Raven Chung

Tori Wischerth

Practice Players

Colleen Morton

Hannah Short

Jen “JK” Kim