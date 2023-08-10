Philadelphia Flight 2023 Roster

August 10, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Philadelphia Flight were one game away from making Nationals last year. With a few new birds in the flock and experience at tournaments like Pro Elite Challenge, expect Flight to be jockeying for a bid out of the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold
Allie Milligan
Alyssa Colella
Caroline Weinberg
Casey Gorman
Charlotte Edelstein
Emily Phalon
Emma Soiles
Grace Hodges
Gwen Rauch
Jocelyn Corey
Kai Inoki
Kalea Dodge
Kelsey Turner
Kelly Wallace
Kristie Kelly
Maia Nguyen
Maria “Papa” Kazantsev
Meg Wadlinger
Nelly Fickett
Nikki “Tucker” Ross
Tara Peng
Tolu Olubajo
Zoë Lewis
Zora Bergey
Coaches
Jackson Dolan
Joel Prushan
Georgie Kausch
Michelle Snyder
Additions
Departures
Andrea Desabato
Benish Benjamin
Bethany Bronkema
Christine Holgado
Claire Stout
Emily Fridberg
Georgie Kausch
Grace Maroon
Jamie Eldridge
Kat Neupauer
Natalie Gustafson
Rachel Rivera
Raven Chung
Tori Wischerth
Practice Players
Colleen Morton
Hannah Short
Jen “JK” Kim