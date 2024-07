Pittsburgh Parcha 2024 Roster

Parcha and DC Grit were locked in a back-and-forth battle for second in the Mid-Atlantic in 2023, but some fresh stars may push them to loftier heights in 2024, like a return to the bracket at Nationals.

Captains in bold.

Natalie Barnhart

Linn Bjanes

Hannah Boyd

Anna Browne

Yara El-Khatib

Jenna Goulart

Rachel Graber

Shannon Haupt

Rachel Hidek

Morgan Johnson

Charlotte Koerner

Bella Krisky

Sara Liang

Erin McCann

Allie Milligan

Linda Morse

Carolyn Normile

Celeste Picone

Makenzie Priest

Maria Stang

Claire Stout

Domenica Sutherland

Lexie Thomas

Rosa Vitiello

Helen Wu

Coaches: Madi Pisone, Sam Schurer

Practice Players

Hannah Blizzard

Kayla Emrick

Maddie Franz

Miya Liang

Ashlyn Salvage

Sophie Smith

Celina Zhao

Injury Reserve

Lucy Bender

Emily Heyman

Additions

Hannah Boyd

Anna Browne

Yara El-Khatib

Jenna Goulart

Rachel Graber

Bella Krisky

Allie Milligan

Linda Morse

Lexie Thomas

Departures

Jessie Chan

Kelsey Cowles

Gabby Doran

Kristin Dudley

Annelise Peters

Katya Piskun (practice player)

Shani Rosenthal

Sharon Yee (practice player)

Stephanie Dunning (coach)

Kayla Emrick (coach)

Marcus Ranii (coach)