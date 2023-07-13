Raleigh Phoenix 2023 Roster

Raleigh Phoenix at the 2022 USA Ultimate club National Championships. Photo: Rodney Chen – UltiPhotos.com

2023 is a big year of change for Raleigh Phoenix, but given the success of the UNC program and the PUL’s Raleigh Radiance, there’s no doubt that they can compete.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Alex Barnett
Alice Wang
Anna Tortorici
Annie Bocko
Ashley Powell
Audrey Lyman
Bridget Mizener
Caitlin Gross
Caroline Spencer
Claire Bidigare-Curtis
Dawn Culton
Ellie Cubrilovic
Emily Przykucki
Grace Conerly
Jinny Riedel
Justine Neville
Karen Ehrhardt
Lindsay Soo
Lyla Stanland
Mary Rippe
Nicole Patterson
Qxhna Titcomb
Sarah McKee
Sarah Meckstroth
Sarah Spall
Theresa Yu
Tyler Smith

Additions

Alice Wang
Anna Tortorici
Annie Bocko
Caroline Spencer
Ellie Cubriolovic
Emily Przykucki
Justine Neville
Lindsay Soo (Returning)
Nicole Patterson
Qhna Titcomb
Sarah McKee
Sarah Spall
Theresa Yu

Departures

Claire Revere
Jessi Jones
Austin Prucha
Michaela Dube
Maya Powell
Katie Backus
Rebecca Fagan
Keila Strick
Carmeny Tormey
Julia Zwierzynski
Ella Juengst
Kami Groom

