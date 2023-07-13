Raleigh Phoenix 2023 Roster

2023 is a big year of change for Raleigh Phoenix, but given the success of the UNC program and the PUL’s Raleigh Radiance, there’s no doubt that they can compete.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Alex Barnett

Alice Wang

Anna Tortorici

Annie Bocko

Ashley Powell

Audrey Lyman

Bridget Mizener

Caitlin Gross

Caroline Spencer

Claire Bidigare-Curtis

Dawn Culton

Ellie Cubrilovic

Emily Przykucki

Grace Conerly

Jinny Riedel

Justine Neville

Karen Ehrhardt

Lindsay Soo

Lyla Stanland

Mary Rippe

Nicole Patterson

Qxhna Titcomb

Sarah McKee

Sarah Meckstroth

Sarah Spall

Theresa Yu

Tyler Smith

Additions

Alice Wang

Anna Tortorici

Annie Bocko

Caroline Spencer

Ellie Cubriolovic

Emily Przykucki

Justine Neville

Lindsay Soo (Returning)

Nicole Patterson

Qhna Titcomb

Sarah McKee

Sarah Spall

Theresa Yu

Departures

Claire Revere

Jessi Jones

Austin Prucha

Michaela Dube

Maya Powell

Katie Backus

Rebecca Fagan

Keila Strick

Carmeny Tormey

Julia Zwierzynski

Ella Juengst

Kami Groom