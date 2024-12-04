Sarah Jacobsohn Named 2024 Club Women’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year

December 4, 2024 by Ultiworld in Livewire, Awards, News with 0 comments
For the first time in the history of our Club Awards, we are adding a player to a podium: Sarah Jacobsohn of Toronto 6ixers has been officially named Defensive Player of the Year.
In a first for our Club Awards1, Allie Wallace will retain her recognition and the two will share Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors.
After review of our voting data, it was brought to our attention than an error in the calculation had removed all votes for Jacobsohn from the DPOTY totals. Her voting total exceeded Wallace’s. However, we felt it was both unfair and an inaccurate reflection of Wallace’s performance to remove her from the award honors. Our editorial staff arrived at the decision to name both Co-winners. We apologize for the error.
We have updated our Defensive Player of the Year post with recognition for both players.
Player of the Year Award
All-Club First Team
All-Club Second Team
Offensive Player of the Year Award
Defensive Player of the Year Award
Breakout Player of the Year Award
Coach(es) of the Year Award
Club Awards Voting Breakdown
There has been one other co-award, in 2014, when D-I College Women’s Division Coach of the Year was awarded to both Joe Tilley (Central Florida) and DeAnna Ball (Ohio State). In 2015 in the same division, Julianna Werffeli (Dartmouth) and Lo Guerin (Wisconsin) also were both named Second Runner-up for DPOTY. ↩