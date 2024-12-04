Sarah Jacobsohn Named 2024 Club Women’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year

For the first time in the history of our Club Awards, we are adding a player to a podium: Sarah Jacobsohn of Toronto 6ixers has been officially named Defensive Player of the Year.

In a first for our Club Awards1, Allie Wallace will retain her recognition and the two will share Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors.

After review of our voting data, it was brought to our attention than an error in the calculation had removed all votes for Jacobsohn from the DPOTY totals. Her voting total exceeded Wallace’s. However, we felt it was both unfair and an inaccurate reflection of Wallace’s performance to remove her from the award honors. Our editorial staff arrived at the decision to name both Co-winners. We apologize for the error.

We have updated our Defensive Player of the Year post with recognition for both players.

