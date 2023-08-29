The 2023 Ultimate Hall of Fame Class

Thirteen members of the ultimate community comprise the latest class inducted into the Ultimate Hall of Fame. The 2023 class was announced on Monday, August 28 and included modern players and legends such as Beau Kittredge, as well as active club players Josh Markette, Chelsea Putnam, and Nancy Sun.

2023 Ultimate Hall of Fame Class

Alyson Walker (Women’s Division)

Chelsea Putnam (Women’s Division)

Enessa Janes (Women’s Division)

Kirsten Unfried (Women’s Division)

Nancy Sun (Women’s Division)

Kendra Frederick (Mixed Division)

Kevin Seiler (Mixed Division)

Mary Burke (Mixed Division)

Tyler Grant (Mixed Division)

Beau Kittredge (Men’s Division)

Josh “Cricket” Markette (Men’s Division)

Jon Remucal (Men’s Division)

Chase Sparling-Beckley (Men’s Division)

Votes were achieved through a three-step process that included contributions from Hall members, players of that era, and, for the first time, the community at large. The mixed division category gets an influx of members in its second year. Jon Remucal got in in his third time on the ballot. Former Callahan winner Chelsea Putnam was also selected. For more on the 2023 class, check out the Hall of Fame’s writeup.