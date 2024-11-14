Ultiworld Club Awards 2024: Defensive Player of the Year (Women’s Div.)

Whether layout blocks or shutdown defense, these players made life miserable for opposing offenses

Ultiworld is pleased to announce our annual Club Awards, starting with the First Team All-Club in each division. While we consider both regular season and postseason performance, because of the nature of the Club division, we weight success in the Series and at Nationals above all else. This year, with an uneven regular season, the postseason emphasis is perhaps greater than ever. The Club Awards are voted on by Ultiworld reporters, contributors, and editors.

Our awards continue with the Defensive Player of the Year, recognizing the individual, and two runners-up, who we felt were the top defensive performers this club season. Whether through generating blocks, shutting down options, helping out teammates, or all of the above, these defenders stood out doing the tough work that too often go unrecognized.

Player of the Year Award

All-Club First Team

All-Club Second Team

Offensive Player of the Year Award

Defensive Player of the Year Award

Breakout Player of the Year Award

Coach(es) of the Year Award

Club Awards Voting Breakdown

Snubs and Superlatives

2024 Women’s Division Defensive Player of the Year

Allie Wallace (Washington DC Scandal)

After being a central piece in Scandal’s 2023 offensive unit, it came as a shock to see Wallace on the defensive line for DC. As the season wore on, it became abundantly clear why that decision was made: Wallace was exactly the matchup the D-line needed to checkmate their opponents throughout the season, especially at Nationals. With Wallace leading the charge, Scandal were able to play larger and faster than almost every offense in the nation, turning yardage gains into inchage gains. Or going one step further: turning open passes into turnovers.

Wallace’s size and athleticism cut the field in half, giving her teammates more opportunity to get blocks of their own. But it wasn’t just her help downfield that made her a threat. As a mark, she would eliminate huge swathes of the field from a thrower’s arsenal. Between handblocks and high stall situations, the imprint Wallace left on every point she played cannot be overemphasized. Any player that can shut down momentum the moment they start stalling has to be respected, and there was no one better than Wallace this year at forcing the offense to reset.

This year more than ever highlighted the value of height and speed on the defensive line. Throwers have become more confident in their hucks over the last five years and the necessity of a player that can command the deep space is crucial. Wallace fit that category and exceeded the limits of it by being versatile and switchable. Her teammates could get more aggressive with their defense knowing she’d pick up any player necessary and dominate the matchup. No team was able to get a mismatch on Wallace – Wallace was the mismatch. That alone is enough to make her Defensive Player of the Year.

– Graham Gerhart

First Runner-up

Dena Elimelech (San Francisco Fury)

Try to name another player with as many showstopping, poster-worthy defensive bids as Dena Elimelech. I’ll wait.

An offensive line hates to see Elimelech coming. If you’re the unlucky player to draw the matchup – first, you should feel honored you’re seen as that much of a threat – but second, you should get to work because it’s going to be no easy task to get that disc. Dena is relentless in her pursuit of the disc. She will go to any lengths (and heights) to get the block, as shown in her nine takeaways at Club Nationals this year. She is one of the most exciting players to watch in the division and a perfect example of how when hard work and natural talent meet, great things can happen.

– Kelsey Hayden

Second Runner-up

Shayla Harris (San Francisco Fury)

Shayla Harris is your favorite defender’s favorite defender, and why wouldn’t she be? Harris has all the tools that you’d want in a prototypical defensive stopper and uses them with precision. She has a preternatural awareness of where the disc is at all times, and as a result picked up numerous deep blocks at Nationals as a help defender. Harris made it look easy too, regularly seemingly appearing out of nowhere after anticipating the offense’s motion and just before springing into action to earn yet another block. Her defensive flexibility meant that her assignments ranged from the most athletic cutters to the most shifty handlers, and Harris managed each and every assignment without issue. For an already defensive-minded team in Fury, Harris was one of their best, and earned her second DPotY podium spot in the past three seasons.

– Jenna Weiner

