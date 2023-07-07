Ultimate Hall of Fame Seeking Community Input on 2023 Finalists

The finalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class, and you can help select who will be inducted.

The Ultimate of Fame announced the slate of candidates for the 2023 Hall of Fame class. For the first time, they are seeking looking to the ultimate community to help provide ratings of the candidates as a critical part of the evaluation process in their Call to Community. Respondents to the Call to Community survey will be asked to providing an anonymous rating on each of the seven Ultimate Hall of Fame characteristics: dominance, leadership, spirit of the game under pressure, stature, longevity, athleticism, and team performance.

Up to five players from each of women’s and men’s/open divisions, and four from the mixed division, will be indicted into the Hall of the Fame in this class.

The Call to Community survey will be close Sunday, July 16.

Women’s Division Finalists

Alyson Walker

Becky LeDonne

Chelsea Putnam

Eileen Murray

Enessa Janes

Johanna Neuman

Kati Halmos

Kirsten Unfried

Manisha Daryani

Nancy Sun

Mixed Division Finalists

Jennifer Nicholls

Kendra Frederick

Kevin Seiler

Mary Burke

Skyla Sisco

Steve Finn

Tyler Grant

Will Sutton

Men’s/Open Division Finalists

Jeff Graham

John Hassell

Jared Inselmann

Beau Kittredge

Ron Kubalanza

Josh “Cricket” Markette

Jon Remucal

Moses Rifkin

Chase Sparling-Beckley

Ben Wiggins