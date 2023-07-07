Ultimate Hall of Fame Seeking Community Input on 2023 Finalists

The finalists for the 2023 Hall of Fame Class, and you can help select who will be inducted.
July 7, 2023 by Keith Raynor in News with 0 comments
The Ultimate of Fame announced the slate of candidates for the 2023 Hall of Fame class. For the first time, they are seeking looking to the ultimate community to help provide ratings of the candidates as a critical part of the evaluation process in their Call to Community. Respondents to the Call to Community survey will be asked to providing an anonymous rating on each of the seven Ultimate Hall of Fame characteristics: dominance, leadership, spirit of the game under pressure, stature, longevity, athleticism, and team performance.
Up to five players from each of women’s and men’s/open divisions, and four from the mixed division, will be indicted into the Hall of the Fame in this class.
The Call to Community survey will be close Sunday, July 16.
Women’s Division Finalists
Alyson Walker
Becky LeDonne
Chelsea Putnam
Eileen Murray
Enessa Janes
Johanna Neuman
Kati Halmos
Kirsten Unfried
Manisha Daryani
Nancy Sun
Mixed Division Finalists
Jennifer Nicholls
Kendra Frederick
Kevin Seiler
Mary Burke
Skyla Sisco
Steve Finn
Tyler Grant
Will Sutton
Men’s/Open Division Finalists
Jeff Graham
John Hassell
Jared Inselmann
Beau Kittredge
Ron Kubalanza
Josh “Cricket” Markette
Jon Remucal
Moses Rifkin
Chase Sparling-Beckley
Ben Wiggins