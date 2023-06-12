Vancouver Furious George 2023 Roster

Vancouver Furious George last made USAU Club Nationals the same year they won the Canada Ultimate Championships: 2019. Will this be the year Furious make their return and get the monkey off their back?

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Ari Nitikman

Ben Burelle

Braedan Robinson

Dan LaFrance

Dave Neilson

Devon Bringeland-Powell

Devon Thomson

Jacky Hau

Jakob Brissette

Jay Boychuk

Jordan McGregor

Justin Pettenuzzo

Kevin Underhill

Landon Lavoie

Malcolm Bryson

Mauricio Martinez

Morgan Hibbert

Nicolas Sanchez

Patrick Church

Ricky McLeod

Ricky Tran

Robbie Brennan

Rumi Tejpar

Sam But

Scott Graham

Tadhg Deevy

Tim Tsang

Toly Vasilyev

Vincent Bulloch

Yu Chi Lin

Coaches

Matt Berezan

Alex Davis

Additions

Braedan Robinson

Dan LaFrance

Jakob Brissette

Landon Lavoie

Mauricio Martinez

Nicolas Sanchez

Ricky Tran

Tadhg Deevy

Departures

Brayden Gee

Brendan Wong

Darren Wu

Fred Lam

Hugh Knapp

Samson Hoy

Ty Barbieri