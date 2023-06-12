Vancouver Furious George 2023 Roster

June 12, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Vancouver Furious George last made USAU Club Nationals the same year they won the Canada Ultimate Championships: 2019. Will this be the year Furious make their return and get the monkey off their back?
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Ari Nitikman
Ben Burelle
Braedan Robinson
Dan LaFrance
Dave Neilson
Devon Bringeland-Powell
Devon Thomson
Jacky Hau
Jakob Brissette
Jay Boychuk
Jordan McGregor
Justin Pettenuzzo
Kevin Underhill
Landon Lavoie
Malcolm Bryson
Mauricio Martinez
Morgan Hibbert
Nicolas Sanchez
Patrick Church
Ricky McLeod
Ricky Tran
Robbie Brennan
Rumi Tejpar
Sam But
Scott Graham
Tadhg Deevy
Tim Tsang
Toly Vasilyev
Vincent Bulloch
Yu Chi Lin
Coaches
Matt Berezan
Alex Davis
Additions
Braedan Robinson
Dan LaFrance
Jakob Brissette
Landon Lavoie
Mauricio Martinez
Nicolas Sanchez
Ricky Tran
Tadhg Deevy
Departures
Brayden Gee
Brendan Wong
Darren Wu
Fred Lam
Hugh Knapp
Samson Hoy
Ty Barbieri