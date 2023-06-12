Vancouver Furious George 2023 Roster

Vancouver Furious George's Jay Boychuk at 2022 WUCC.
Vancouver Furious George's Jay Boychuk at 2022 WUCC. Photo: Marshall Lian — UltiPhotos.com

Vancouver Furious George last made USAU Club Nationals the same year they won the Canada Ultimate Championships: 2019. Will this be the year Furious make their return and get the monkey off their back?

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Ari Nitikman
Ben Burelle
Braedan Robinson
Dan LaFrance
Dave Neilson
Devon Bringeland-Powell
Devon Thomson
Jacky Hau
Jakob Brissette
Jay Boychuk
Jordan McGregor
Justin Pettenuzzo
Kevin Underhill
Landon Lavoie
Malcolm Bryson
Mauricio Martinez
Morgan Hibbert
Nicolas Sanchez
Patrick Church
Ricky McLeod
Ricky Tran
Robbie Brennan
Rumi Tejpar
Sam But
Scott Graham
Tadhg Deevy
Tim Tsang
Toly Vasilyev
Vincent Bulloch
Yu Chi Lin

Coaches

Matt Berezan
Alex Davis

Additions

Braedan Robinson
Dan LaFrance
Jakob Brissette
Landon Lavoie
Mauricio Martinez
Nicolas Sanchez
Ricky Tran
Tadhg Deevy

Departures

Brayden Gee
Brendan Wong
Darren Wu
Fred Lam
Hugh Knapp
Samson Hoy
Ty Barbieri

