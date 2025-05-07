Vermont’s Zack Watson-Stevens for Callahan 2025

May 7, 2025 by in Livewire, Video

Vermont is nominating Zack Watson-Stevens for the 2025 Callahan Award. Here’s their video:

Vermont’s Zack Watson-Stevens for Callahan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2025 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to [email protected].

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts the Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches Wesleyan Vicious Circles in the D-III Women's division. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

