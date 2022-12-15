U24 Rosters are Live!
December 15, 2022 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast with 0 comments
After last week’s U24 picks show, Charlie and Keith compare their predictions to the final USA rosters, discuss the surprises, and overall trends around roster composition.
Deep Look: Reacting to Team USA U24 Rosters
