Deep Look: Reacting to Team USA U24 Rosters

U24 Rosters are Live!

After last week’s U24 picks show, Charlie and Keith compare their predictions to the final USA rosters, discuss the surprises, and overall trends around roster composition.

In a special edition of Out the Back, Charlie and Keith rapid-fire on current goings on in ultimate, giving quick thoughts on the play of the year, the new AUDL franchise’s name, and more.