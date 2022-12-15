Deep Look: Reacting to Team USA U24 Rosters

U24 Rosters are Live!

December 15, 2022 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

After last week’s U24 picks show, Charlie and Keith compare their predictions to the final USA rosters, discuss the surprises, and overall trends around roster composition.

Deep Look: Reacting to Team USA U24 Rosters

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In a special edition of Out the Back, Charlie and Keith rapid-fire on current goings on in ultimate, giving quick thoughts on the play of the year, the new AUDL franchise’s name, and more.

Bonus Content for Deep Look: Reacting to Team USA U24 Rosters is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  2. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

TAGGED: , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: Reacting to Team USA U24 Rosters"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look: Reacting to Team USA U24 Rosters
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Out the Back: Ultimate Smorgasbord Lightning Round
    Subscriber podcast
  • The Upshot Subscriber Bonus: Fandom Trivia
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: Catchup + U24 Discussion
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now