The 2023 U24 World Finals Are Now on YouTube

Can any team topple the USA?

You can now watch the 2023 WFDF Under-24 World Championships for free on the Ultiworld YouTube channel! Check out the USA v. Belgium open final, the USA v. Singapore mixed final, and the USA v. Japan women’s final from Nottingham, UK:

USA v. Belgium | WFDF U24 Worlds Open Final 2023

USA v. Singapore | WFDF U24 Worlds Mixed Final 2023

USA v. Japan | WFDF U24 Worlds Women’s Final 2023