Universe Point: Chain Lightning vs. Vault

Quarterfinals is on the line!

The 2022 Club National Championships showcased this surprising Universe Point game between #6 Atlanta Chain Lightning and #15 Virginia Vault. Vault’s 4-point upset over Revolver launched them into the prequarterfinals against this very strong Georgia outfit. Despite not having name-brand stars like John Stubbs or Nick Spiva, Vault put on a show, riding strong showings from Steven Wartinbee (4A) and Jarrod Banks (3G, 1A) to a 14-all tie. With one point left to determine who advances to the quarterfinal round, this was a Universe Point worthy of the event!

Universe Point: Chain Lightning vs. Vault | Men’s Quarterfinal

