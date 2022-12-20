Universe Point: Chain Lightning vs. Vault

Quarterfinals is on the line!

December 20, 2022 by in Video with 0 comments

The 2022 Club National Championships showcased this surprising Universe Point game between #6 Atlanta Chain Lightning and #15 Virginia Vault. Vault’s 4-point upset over Revolver launched them into the prequarterfinals against this very strong Georgia outfit. Despite not having name-brand stars like John Stubbs or Nick Spiva, Vault put on a show, riding strong showings from Steven Wartinbee (4A) and Jarrod Banks (3G, 1A) to a 14-all tie. With one point left to determine who advances to the quarterfinal round, this was a Universe Point worthy of the event!

Universe Point: Chain Lightning vs. Vault | Men’s Quarterfinal

To watch the rest of our club games in full, check out our subscription options!

    Aidan Shapiro-Leighton is the Director of Video for Ultiworld, managing live streaming, post-produced editing, documentary shorts, and anything else that comes up for the video team. He played for Harvard Redline, Cleveland Smokestack, and Auckland Hive and now resides in New York. You can reach him via email (aidan@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@arashap69).

