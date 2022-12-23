Deep Look: 2022 Year in Review

Take a look back at the biggest news of 2022!

December 23, 2022

Charlie and Keith take a look back at the biggest news of 2022, and check to see if any of their early Bold Predictions were right.

Deep Look: 2022 Year in Review

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith look back at their 2022 picks to see how right or how wrong they were.

  Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

  Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

