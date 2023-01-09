Ultiworld Is Hiring: Freelance Reporters, Videographers, Live Video Producers

Join Ultiworld and help cover the sport!

Ultiworld is seeking additional contract-based freelance staff as we head into the 2023 ultimate season!

We are looking for additional staff writers and reporters interested in covering the sport of ultimate. From club to semi-pro to college to youth, we want passionate writers to help tell the story of the sport. Whether you’re interested in reporting at the Division III College Championships or writing opinion pieces about the next phase of the sport’s growth, there are opportunities to help cover all angles of ultimate.

We are also interested in hiring positions for our livestreaming events. We are in search of camera operators as well as live video producers in all aspects of our live video environment. Whether you want to be behind a camera, in the control room, or coordinating our streaming logistics, we are looking for you!

If you are interested in getting involved with a fast-growing, high-quality sports journalism brand, we want to hear from you.





Please click on the positions above to learn more and see how to apply! All work is remote and not tied to a specific location, as we don’t have a home office.

Ultiworld seeks to build and support a media landscape that meets or exceeds the diversity of the community we serve. All regular contributors to Ultiworld get complimentary access to a Full subscription including video, paid travel (if required), access to Ultiworld’s Discord community, and other perks.

If you think you could contribute to Ultiworld, but not specifically for the above position, let us know! We are always looking for great people and new ideas. Pitch us on something new or tell us why we need another analyst/columnist/you name it.

As an equal opportunity employer, Ultiworld encourages individuals from groups and identities historically underrepresented in disc sports and in traditional media to apply. These include, but are not limited to, identities based on race, ethnicity, sex, gender, status as a sexual or gender minority, socioeconomic status, ability status, and current service members or veterans. Ultiworld recognizes that many candidates may not have a specific background in sports media, and we encourage those who have a foundational set of communication skills, project management, and an interest in growing to apply. You do not need to have played at the most competitive levels of disc sports to be considered.

Questions and comments can be directed to charlie@ultiworld.com or left in the comments on this post.

Thank you and we look forward to hearing from you!